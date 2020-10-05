Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Blackstone Resources AG    BLS   CH0460027110

BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG

(BLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Blackstone Resources AG : Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Asset Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 11:47am EDT

Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) (“Blackstone”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Morné Moolman as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Asset Management. Mr Moolman joins us from Glencore International where he was a senior member of the asset management team. He was responsible for the financial, operational and HSEC performance of two subsidiary underground zinc mines located in Africa.

As CMO, Mr Moolman will be responsible for facilitating the growth, sales, and marketing strategy of the company. This will involve setting tough objectives and goals, which include revenue generation, cost reduction and risk mitigation across all the company’s major business lines. He will report directly to the CEO.

Mr Moolman also brings to Blackstone Resources a wealth of experience in asset management and is a welcome addition to the rapidly growing battery technology company. Blackstone Resources has a diversified portfolio of battery metal interests in Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Canada, which it retains as important strategic assets in the battery industry. Mr Moolman will help ensure the success of these projects as they move from exploration, to development and finally production. The Blackstone Resources’ battery metal business line is very important to the success of the company and its ability to mass-produce the next generation of battery technology.

“We are pleased to appoint Mr Moolman as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Asset Management. This is an important addition at a time when the company is expanding rapidly. Mr Moolman brings a wealth of experience that we need right now as we develop the next generation of battery technology”.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery metals market. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery technology and battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release.

Please ensure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/investors/disclaimer/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG
11:55aBLACKSTONE RESOURCES : appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Asset Manage..
PU
11:47aBLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG : Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Asset Man..
BU
04:56aH1 benefited from asset disposal gains (Blackstone Resources)
AL
09/23BLACKSTONE RESOURCES : Semi-annual Report 2020
PU
09/23BLACKSTONE RESOURCES : announces its Semi-Annual Report
PU
09/23BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG : announces its Semi-Annual Report
BU
09/16BLACKSTONE RESOURCES : develops 3D-printed solid-state batteries
PU
09/16BLACKSTONE RESOURCES : Develops 3D-Printed Solid-State Batteries
BU
08/25Important battery R&D progress (Blackstone Resources)
AL
08/24BLACKSTONE RESOURCES : Receives BUY Rating for CHF 5.57
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,02  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2019 5,31 M 5,80 M 5,80 M
Net Debt 2019 28,4 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 99,9 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 3 274x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,1%
Chart BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Resources AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Ernst Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hingst Chief Operating Officer
Marco Dazzi Chief Financial Officer
Ingo Meyer Chief Technology Officer
Ronald Gröflin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG150.00%109
BHP GROUP-7.14%119 349
RIO TINTO PLC4.24%100 524
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.94%29 867
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.78%19 514
FRESNILLO PLC94.94%11 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group