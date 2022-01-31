Press Release Blackstone Resources AG Blackstone Resources: Capital Increase

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

BAAR, Switzerland 31.01.2022. Blackstone Resources AG (SWX; symbol BLS, ISIN CH0460027110) is pleased to announce that it has increased the share capital of the company by nominal CHF 1,600,000 to a total amount of nominal CHF 22,950,000.

3'200'000 new registered shares of Blackstone Resources AG have been issued of approx. CHF 2.44 per share in a total amount of CHF 7'806'066.83. The subscription payment was made by offsetting a loan.

In recent weeks, and particularly following the launch of our 3D-printed battery cells manufactured by Blackstone Technology GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Blackstone Resources AG), there have been important success stories and press reports on the development of the company's equipment and battery technology. This includes progress on schedule with our growth plans outlined in the past. In particular, the purchase of 16,500m² of land at the Blackstone Technology site and the associated progress towards expanding the total annual capacity to 500MWh in 2022, and to 5GWh in 2023/24, is positive.

These successes are now being reflected by increasing share capital to create further opportunities for growth, innovation and further development of our technologies. It also sets the stage to raise further debt capital for the company's long-term growth plans and to stringently implement our ambitious plans.

The company owes the positive developments of the past year to an extremely motivated team of experienced engineers, competent external research facilities and the successful commissioning of the new battery factory in Döbeln, Saxony.

