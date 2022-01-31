Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Blackstone Resources AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLS   CH0460027110

BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG

(BLS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 01/31 11:30:49 am
2.36 CHF   --.--%
12:12pBLACKSTONE RESOURCES : Capital Increase
PU
01/24Blackstone Resources Acquires Property for 5 GWh Production
AQ
01/21BLACKSTONE RESOURCES : acquires property for 5 GWh production
PU
Blackstone Resources: Capital Increase

01/31/2022 | 12:12pm EST
Press Release Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources: Capital Increase

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

BAAR, Switzerland 31.01.2022. Blackstone Resources AG (SWX; symbol BLS, ISIN CH0460027110) is pleased to announce that it has increased the share capital of the company by nominal CHF 1,600,000 to a total amount of nominal CHF 22,950,000.

3'200'000 new registered shares of Blackstone Resources AG have been issued of approx. CHF 2.44 per share in a total amount of CHF 7'806'066.83. The subscription payment was made by offsetting a loan.

In recent weeks, and particularly following the launch of our 3D-printed battery cells manufactured by Blackstone Technology GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Blackstone Resources AG), there have been important success stories and press reports on the development of the company's equipment and battery technology. This includes progress on schedule with our growth plans outlined in the past. In particular, the purchase of 16,500m² of land at the Blackstone Technology site and the associated progress towards expanding the total annual capacity to 500MWh in 2022, and to 5GWh in 2023/24, is positive.

These successes are now being reflected by increasing share capital to create further opportunities for growth, innovation and further development of our technologies. It also sets the stage to raise further debt capital for the company's long-term growth plans and to stringently implement our ambitious plans.

The company owes the positive developments of the past year to an extremely motivated team of experienced engineers, competent external research facilities and the successful commissioning of the new battery factory in Döbeln, Saxony.

About us Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery-metals market and offers direct exposure to the battery-technology revolution.

Presently, Blackstone Technology GmbH has build up a production-line for small series of 3D printed batteries in Döbeln, Saxony, Germany. The short-term production will be pouch-cells with the Blackstone Thick Layer Technology TM which allows a 20% higher energy density in lithium-ion cells, Blackstone Resources continues the program of development in solid state batteries and its production process.

Electric vehicles and batteries have driven the demand for large quantities of various metals. Therefore, Blackstone Resources explores, develops and trades battery-metals such as lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel and copper.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch or contact;

Press contact:
Serhat Yilmaz
Chief Marketing Officer
press@blackstonresources.ch

Blackstone Resources AG
Blegistrasse 5, CH-6340 Baar, Switzerland
T:+41 41 449 61 63
F:+41 41 449 61 69
info@blackstoneresources.ch

Investor Relations

ir@blackstoneresources.ch
Registered Share: ISIN CH0460027110

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release. Please read the disclaimer to fully understand its contents: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/investors/disclaimer/

Disclaimer

Blackstone Resources AG published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 17:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
