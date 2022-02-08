Log in
    BLS   CH0460027110

BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG

(BLS)
Blackstone Resources: Correction

02/08/2022 | 12:12pm EST
Presse Release Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources: Correction

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

BAAR, Switzerland - (08 February 2022) - Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) announces the following correction:

On 9.12.2021, a press release stated that we owned the patent for a 3D printing technology for the production of battery cells. This representation was unclear.

The statement "patented 3D printing technology" was used in the sense that patent-protected priority rights for this technology already exist for Blackstone. Thus, what was referred to was Blackstone's own patent applications or the authorised use of patent applications or patents of third parties, for example licensing agreements.

Blackstone confirms that various patents are pending. Patent applications are converted into patents within 1 to 5 years if the patent offices consider the criteria for patentability to be met for the invention to be protected in the patent application.

The priority right entitles to file one or more patent application(s) based on the invention described in the priority application in almost all countries of the world within a period of 12 months from the date of receipt (priority date).

Thus, we have obtained a right to patent protection for our intellectual property (inventions) through the deposited patent applications, even if a patent has not yet been granted. Patent applications are usually published after 18 months in most countries, so that public inspection is possible.

In accordance with the SIX guidelines, we specify this fact in the context, it should now be more correctly "patent-pending 3D printing technology"

About us Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery-metals market and offers direct exposure to the battery-technology revolution.

Presently, Blackstone Technology GmbH has build up a production-line for small series of 3D printed batteries in Döbeln, Saxony, Germany. The short-term production will be pouch-cells with the Blackstone Thick Layer Technology TM which allows a 20% higher energy density in lithium-ion cells, Blackstone Resources continues the program of development in solid state batteries and its production process.

Electric vehicles and batteries have driven the demand for large quantities of various metals. Therefore, Blackstone Resources explores, develops and trades battery-metals such as lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel and copper.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch or contact;

Press contact:
Serhat Yilmaz
Chief Marketing Officer
press@blackstonresources.ch

Blackstone Resources AG
Blegistrasse 5, CH-6340 Baar, Switzerland
T:+41 41 449 61 63
F:+41 41 449 61 69
info@blackstoneresources.ch

Investor Relations
ir@blackstoneresources.ch
Registered Share: ISIN CH0460027110

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release. Please read the disclaimer to fully understand its contents: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/investors/disclaimer/

Disclaimer

Blackstone Resources AG published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
