Blackstone Resources : announces its half-year report 2021

BAAR, Switzerland - (September 23, 2021) - Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS, ISIN CH0460027110) ("Blackstone") is pleased to report on our activities and achievements in the first half of 2021. Blackstone Resources AG's 2021 half-year results show a consolidated comprehensive income of CHF 3,631,952, of which the profit of CHF 1,624,014 or earnings of 0.04 per share will be allocated to shareholders. It was one of the most successful periods in the company's history: during this period, financing in the amount of CHF 6.9 million was obtained, which was mainly used for the development of battery production in Döbeln (Germany) and the continuation of activities in Peru and Chile. The first grants applied for by Blackstone Technology GmbH from German and European sponsors were approved and disbursed in the amount of CHF 1.6 million.

Battery technology

Blackstone, with its German subsidiary Blackstone Technology GmbH, developed the next generation of batteries and a sustainable, patented 3D-printing process for our first 50 MWh small-scale production. The planning as well as the set-up of our battery production at the Döbeln site were completed according to schedule and the proof of concept was successful. In April 2021, we presented the first solid-state battery cell with a solid electrolyte as separator. Blackstone Technology has received several grants from the EU CurrentDirect program, Innosuisse and Sächsische Aufbaubank for its innovation projects. We have received orders via LOI's over EUR 184,000,000.

By June 30, 2021, Blackstone Technology has achieved three critical proofs of concepts:

Completion of a 3D-printed, mechanically stable solid-state electrolyte separator.

Manufacturing of a printed composite cathode and anode from solid state electrolytes, with significantly increased energy density and a much higher number of charge cycles.

Readiness for small-scale production, which is scheduled to begin in September 2021.

Battery metals

Blackstone continued its successful exploration of lithium assets and concessions in Chile. First Cobalt - a company in which Blackstone Resources holds a significant interest - will begin producing more than 10,000 tons of cobalt annually by year-end. Our nickel collaboration in Indonesia is currently in the exploration and development phase.

Other assets

Our gold processing plant in Peru will generate healthy cash flow for the company in the future. The plant is expected to start production in the second half of 2021. The cash flow will be used to stabilize the growth of the company, the exploration of battery metals and the research and development of new battery technologies.

Outlook for the second half of 2021 and beyond

We continue to see strong growth in interest in the battery technologies we develop. The electric vehicle industry is booming and is turning to suppliers of battery technology and materials to find solutions for the increasing demand. We therefore intend to increase our production to 24 GWh by 2025. Furthermore, we are actively negotiating the sale of a part of the lithium territories which will certainly be successful in the near future. Preparations for the US SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) announced on June 21, 2021, to raise additional capital and diversify our shareholder structure are proceeding according to plan.

The year 2021 has proven to be a very exciting and decisive year for the company. Furthermore, we want to unlock its full value through a potential IPO of the battery technology activities via a US SPAC.

About us Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery-metals market and offers direct exposure to the battery-technology revolution.

Presently, Blackstone Technology GmbH builds up a production-line for small series of 3D printed batteries in Döbeln, Saxony, Germany. The short-term production will be pouch-cells with the Blackstone Thick Layer Technology © which allows a 20% higher density in lithium-ion cells, Blackstone Resources continues the program of development in solid state batteries and its production process.

Electric vehicles and batteries have driven the demand for large quantities of various metals. Therefore, Blackstone Resources sets up, develops, and manages production-refineries for battery-metals such as lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel and copper.

