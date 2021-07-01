Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Blackstone Resources AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLS   CH0460027110

BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG

(BLS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Blackstone Resources : Battery production capacity increase tenfold

07/01/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
Blackstone Battery production capacity increase tenfold

BAAR, Switzerland - (July 1st, 2021) - Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) is pleased to announce that its German subsidiary Blackstone Technology GmbH will increase its production capacity tenfold.

Blackstone Technology will increase manufacturing capacity tenfold to 500 MWh per annum by 2022 for Li-ion batteries, which contain 3D-printed battery electrodes, at Blackstone's Döbeln site in Saxony.

The company recently signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Triathlon Batteries GmbH, the largest German manufacturer of battery systems for industrial trucks, to supply 3D printed battery cells with several 100MWh per year.Triathlon Batteries clearly sees the advantages of using Blackstone's technology for their products and the wider market. In addition, there are further LIOs with customers spanning marine applications, e-motorcycles, e-commercial vehicles and e-buses, which in total have a combined value of approx. EUR 184 million.

The benefit of using Blackstone Technology, is that it can produce batteries that optimally fill the installation spaces of industrial vehicles. These include for instance modern forklifts. In the future, the old installation space standards, also known as battery troughs, will be used less and less in vehicle design. These new adapted battery formats that Blackstone Technology will provide through its proprietary production process, will help vehicle designers optimise the space used and remove the need for battery troughs.

However, it is not only the battery dimensions that are flexible. The desired energy density, thickness of the battery cells and charging capabilities, can all be optimised depending on the application, by using Blackstone Technology's 3D-printing proprietary process. This process, known as Blackstone Pre-Life-Technology©, will offer customers levels of flexibility in vehicle design that were previously unimaginable.

Today, standardised and static cell and battery designs often limit the device or electric car being powered. However, by Blackstone's own 3D-printing technology, batteries can be manufactured in almost any shape and size, which not only gives more room for design freedom, but also helps to make optimum use of the available installation space, plus it is very economical. Therefore, in the future, battery cells will again adapt to the ergonomic and practical shape of the products.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery-metals market and offers direct exposure to the battery-technology revolution.

Presently, Blackstone Technology builds up a production-line for small series of 3D printed batteries in Döbeln, Saxony, Germany. The short-term production will be pouch-cells with the Blackstone Thick Layer Technology © which allows a 20% higher density in lithium-ion cells, Blackstone Resources continues the program of development in solid state batteries and its production process.

Electric vehicles and batteries have driven the demand for vast quantities of these metals. Therefore, Blackstone Resources sets up, develops and manages production-refineries for battery-metals such as lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel and copper.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch or contact:

Blackstone Resources AG

Blegistrasse 5 T: +41 41 449 61 63

CH-6340 Baar F: +41 41 449 61 69

Switzerland info@blackstoneresources.ch

Investor Relations Media Enquires

ir@blackstoneresources.chmedia@blackstoneresources.ch

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release. Please make sure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/investors/disclaimer/

Disclaimer

Blackstone Resources AG published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 16:15:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
