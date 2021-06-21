Blackstone Resources : Plans Subsidiary to List in the US Capital Markets

Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) is considering a extension of our battery interests in the subsidiary Blackstone Technology GmbH to list in the US market to raise additional capital and diversify its current investor base.

At present, Blackstone Resources AG is listed on the Swiss SIX exchange (Symbol BLS) in Switzerland and has invested huge amounts into Blackstone Technology. The BLS stock has enjoyed good liquidity and healthy trading volumes. Business has been excellent in all the invested segments.

Plans to expand into the US

Although we enjoy strong support from the Swiss stock market, we have ambitious expansion plans. There are many innovative battery companies that are currently raising capital in the US to bring the next generation of batteries to the market or its expansion. What sets Blackstone apart is that we already have tried and tested technologies.

We are now ready to go into production to bring these batteries to the market. We have a battery factory, scientists, engineers, and strong strategic partnerships with leading academic institutions in both Switzerland and Germany, which includes the Fraunhofer Institute, BHF and other institutions. We have also been awarded numerous grants, for instance from Innosuisse and the European Commission.

Our plan is to enter the US capital market. We are already talking to a number of large private equity firms and investment banks. There are already a number of companies that focus on battery technology listed in the US who have already raised significant capital. These include QuantumScape, FREYR and Solid Power. What sets us apart is that we start production in September 2021, while these companies will start their production only in 2023 to 2025.

An entry into the US could be through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) via reverse merger listing, leveraged buyout or even an IPO in the US. It represents a strategic move that will firmly establish Blackstone as a globally diversified company with an investor base that firmly supports its ambitious expansion plans.

Over the last eighteen months Blackstone Technology, our battery investment, has performed extremely well, passing a series of major milestones that have not been reflected in Blackstone's share price. These include opening a state-of-the-art battery factory in Saxony (Germany), as well as developing and testing new cutting-edge battery technology of solid-state batteries introduced in our Blackstone Battery Days in February 2021.

New battery technologies

Using Blackstone's proprietary 3D-printing technology for LFP batteries, it offers energy density levels comparable to NMC battery technology, yet at a much lower cost. This new battery technology also uses a aqueous process without toxic solvents. We are presently finishing the development of LFP Battery cells which we will print in September 2021 onward. Afterwards in 2022 we will start production with the NMC cells.

The second, is a solid-state battery that was developed and tested in January 2021. The battery is mechanically stable and uses a solid-state electrolyte as a separator. The 3D-printed technology can lead to a substantial increase of density of approx. 80% and also there will be a significant reduction in production costs, saving up to 70% Capex and 30% Opex.

The 3D-printing technology developed by Blackstone also offers significant advantages over current techniques being used in battery manufacturing. At present, doctor blading or slot-die coating is used in the battery industry to spread thin wet films of electrodes, which limits the layer thickness of the electrode. 3D-printing, however, allows us to build electrodes with far more layers, which led to the development of our own "Blackstone Thick Layer Technology". This is cheaper and offers 20% more energy density than traditional batteries. The increase in density e.g. means that an Electrical Vehicle (EV) could have a 20% larger range.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery-metals market and offers direct exposure to the battery-technology revolution.

Presently, Blackstone Technology builds up a production-line for small series of 3D printed batteries in Döbeln, Saxony, Germany. The short-term production will be pouch-cells with the Blackstone Thick Layer Technology © which allows a 20% higher density in lithium-ion cells, Blackstone Resources continues the program of development in solid state batteries and its production process.

Electric vehicles and batteries have driven the demand for vast quantities of these metals. Therefore, Blackstone Resources sets up, develops and manages production-refineries for battery-metals such as lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel and copper.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release. Please make sure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/investors/disclaimer/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005600/en/