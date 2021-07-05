Blackstone Resources appoints Christoph von Aesch as Chief Financial Officer

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

BAAR, Switzerland - (July 05, 2021) - Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Christoph von Aesch as Chief Financial Officer.

Christoph is a seasoned senior finance executive who brings extensive experience in mergers, acquisitions, and financing as well as establishment of global finance, risk management and tax functions. He most recently held the role as Group Assurance Officerat gategroup, the world's leading airline caterer. Prior to that, he was CFO of Capri Sun and held several senior leadership roles at Wild Flavors, Orascom Developmentas well as KPMGin Switzerland and Australia.

He holds an MBA from the University of Zurich and is a Swiss Certified Public Accountant.

Christoph's primary responsibilities are to support the ambitious growth initiatives Blackstone plans to undertake. This includes the management of the Group's capital structure as well as establishing solid banking relationships, strengthening the finance organization, leading mergers, and acquisition projects as well as compliance activities.

'I am truly excited to join Blackstone Resources as CFO at this key stage of the company's growth, as we are swiftly increasing production capacity to commercialize our ground-breaking battery technology which will be followed by the integration of our unique supply chain assets. I look forward to leading our efforts to tap into the U.S. capital market in order to secure funding which will support expansion of our core businesses and further diversify our investor base,' said Christoph von Aesch.

Christoph succeeds Marco Dazzi, who has decided to step down and taking a sabbatical period for personal reasons. We thank him greatly for his past dedication and contribution towards Blackstone. We wish him confidence and all the very best for his endeavours.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery-metals market and offers direct exposure to the battery-technology revolution.

Presently, Blackstone Technology builds up a production-line for small series of 3D printed batteries in Döbeln, Saxony, Germany. The short-term production will be pouch-cells with the Blackstone Thick Layer Technology © which allows a 20% higher density in lithium-ion cells, Blackstone Resources continues the program of development in solid state batteries and its production process.

Electric vehicles and batteries have driven the demand for vast quantities of these metals. Therefore, Blackstone Resources sets up, develops and manages production-refineries for battery-metals such as lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel and copper.

