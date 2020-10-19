Log in
Blackstone Resources : picks location for battery cell production

10/19/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) is pleased to announce that a decision has been made on the location of its battery cell production facilities for its subsidiary Blackstone Technology GmbH.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005549/en/

Blackstone Technology GmbH, battery cell production facility in Döbeln, Saxony, Germany (Photo: Business Wire)

Blackstone Technology GmbH, battery cell production facility in Döbeln, Saxony, Germany (Photo: Business Wire)

From November 1, 2020, Blackstone Technology GmbH will commence operations at industrial park Am Fuchsbau, located in Saxony, Germany in the town of Döbeln. The modern industrial building that will accommodate Blackstone Technology offers 6,000 square metres of industrial space, including storage facilities and office space. The company projects that there is sufficient space for a production capacity of 0.5 GWh per year. These facilities offer the company the technical basis to implement it proprietary 3D printing technology and develop series production.

Döbeln is located within a triangular area bounded by Chemnitz, Leipzig and Dresden. It is therefore, located at the centre of the most important economic regions in East Germany. The city has excellent transport connections. About 3.2 million people live within an hour's drive. Internationally important industries, such as automotive engineering, mechanical engineering, microelectronics and electrical engineering are represented there. Several universities, technical colleges and research institutes can also be reached quickly. There are also two airports within 40 minutes drive from the facilities.

This location will house the administration, development and production activities for Blackstone Technology. The first production lines will be assembled to start pre-series production by the summer of 2021.

Specialists from the fields of 3D printing, battery production, electrochemistry and administration, who would like to work as pioneers on a completely new technology for the production of these battery cells, can contact the managing director of Blackstone Technology Mr H. Gritzka (h.gritzka@blackstoneresources.ch) with a qualified application.

On the homepage http://blackstoneresources.ch/investors/news/ the latest progress and development towards the company’s 3D-printing of battery cells can be found.

About Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources AG is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery metals market. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery technology and battery metals revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research program on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release. Please ensure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/investors/disclaimer/

© Business Wire 2020

