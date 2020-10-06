Log in
Blackstone Resources : secure a CHF 30 Million Equity Commitment from GEM Global

10/06/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Blackstone Resources AG secure a CHF 30 Million Equity Commitment from GEM Global

BAAR, Switzerland - (October 06, 2020) - Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) ('Blackstone') is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year equity commitment with the Luxembourg- based GEM Global Yield LLC SCS.

The deal will make available up to CHF 30 million for Blackstone to use at its discretion, subject to terms, in its pursuit to commercialize its battery technology and its battery metals. The funding accelerates Blackstone's development of a commercially printed battery, to roll out the production in masses, to acquire the plant and equipment key to production and to develop its battery metal investments.

'Blackstone represents the next generation technology of 3D printed batteries with solid state electrolytes and its mass production, 'says Ulrich Ernst, CEO of Blackstone. 'This financing puts us on the road to realize our vision of battery manufacturing leadership to produce batteries with more density by using the safe and environmentally friendly production-line at lower costs than what is currently available in the market. The structure of the deal gives us tremendous flexibility to support our vision in a timely and cost-effective manner'.

Through this Share Subscription Facility (SSF), Blackstone will issue 2.5 Mio warrant shares with an exercise price of CHF 3.00. This will allow to initiate a necessary capital increase in due course.

About GEM

GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ('GEM') is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York and Los Angeles. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets that provide the group and its investors with a diversified portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum.

About Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources AG is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery metals market. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery technology and battery metals revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research program on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch or contact:

Blackstone Resources AG

Blegistrasse 5 T: +41 41 449 61 63

CH-6340 Baar F: +41 41 449 61 69

Switzerland info@blackstoneresources.ch

Investor Relations Media Enquires

ir@blackstoneresources.chmedia@blackstoneresources.ch

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release. Please ensure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/investors/disclaimer/

Disclaimer

Blackstone Resources AG published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 19:29:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 0,02  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2019 5,31 M 5,80 M 5,80 M
Net Debt 2019 28,4 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 104 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 3 274x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,1%
Chart BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Resources AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Ernst Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hingst Chief Operating Officer
Marco Dazzi Chief Financial Officer
Ingo Meyer Chief Technology Officer
Ronald Gröflin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG145.73%107
BHP GROUP-6.78%121 745
RIO TINTO PLC4.08%101 187
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.53%30 074
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.24%19 854
FRESNILLO PLC97.36%12 075
