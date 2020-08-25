Log in
BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG    BLS   CH0460027110

BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG

(BLS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Important battery R&D progress (Blackstone Resources)

08/25/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Important battery R&D progress
OPINION CHANGE
CHANGE IN OPINION
Buy vs Reduce


CHANGE IN TARGET PRICE
CHF 5.58 vs 3.23 +72.8%

Even the relative valuation metrics benefited via addition of CATL (Chinese battery pioneer) as a peer.


CHANGE IN NAV
CHF 11.8 vs 7.49 +57.4%

Taking on board the R&D breakthrough in Battery, the division's EV/sales valuation multiple has been increased to 3x (vs. 1.5x earlier). Given that the full-potential across Blackstone’s respective divisions is still a couple of years away, the NAV is a better reflection of the underlying value at the firm.


CHANGE IN DCF
CHF 3.64 vs 2.79 +30.5%

While the near-term cash flow situation remains unchanged, the R&D progress in the strategically-important Battery division has resulted in all the out-year estimates (ex. EBITDA) being increased to 4% (vs. 3.5% earlier). EBITDA growth has been increased to 5.5% (vs. 4.5% earlier) – resulting in the long-term margin resetting close to 20%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG 3.33% 3.1 Delayed Quote.220.51%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.62% 53.3 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
Financials
Sales 2019 0,02  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2019 5,31 M 5,84 M 5,84 M
Net Debt 2019 28,4 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 128 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 3 274x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Resources AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Ernst Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hingst Chief Operating Officer
Marco Dazzi Chief Financial Officer
Ingo Meyer Chief Technology Officer
Ronald Gröflin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG220.51%141
BHP GROUP-0.90%129 560
RIO TINTO PLC5.05%103 793
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.27%30 743
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.42%20 821
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC64.35%12 109
