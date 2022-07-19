Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BXSL   US09261X1028

BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND

(BXSL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-07-13
23.33 USD   +1.26%
04:16pBlackstone Secured Lending Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
07/12Compass Point Upgrades Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to Buy From Neutral, Trims Price Target to $25.50 From $26.25
MT
06/30BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackstone Secured Lending Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) (the “Company”) announced today that it will host its second quarter investor conference call via public webcast on August 11, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Company will report its second quarter results prior to the call the morning of August 11, 2022.

To register for the investor call, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1561087&tp_key=d3980cd486

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Blackstone Secured Lending’s website at https://ir.bxsl.com.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. As of March 31, 2022, BXSL’s fair value of investments was approximately $10.0 billion. BXSL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. BXSL is externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. Blackstone Inc. (formerly, The Blackstone Group, Inc.), together with its subsidiaries, is the world’s largest alternative investment firm with approximately $915 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Matters
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “objective,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND
04:16pBlackstone Secured Lending Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
BU
07/12Compass Point Upgrades Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to Buy From Neutral, Trims Price..
MT
06/30BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
06/30Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Enters into Amendment and Restatement Agreement
CI
05/24BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND : Abby Miller Appointed as Chief Accounting Officer and Tr..
PU
05/24BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/24Blackstone Credit Names Abby Miller as Chief Accounting Officer for Business Developmen..
MT
05/24BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND : Abby Miller Appointed as Chief Accounting Officer and Tr..
PU
05/24Blackstone Credit Appoints Abby Miller as Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer of Bla..
CI
05/16RBC Cuts Price Target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $30 From $32, Citing 'Downw..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 568 M - -
Net income 2021 418 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,23x
Yield 2021 8,73%
Capitalization 3 945 M 3 945 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 23,25 $
Average target price 27,61 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brad Marshall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Whitaker President
Stephan R. Kuppenheimer Chief Financial Officer
Katherine Rubenstein Chief Operating Officer
Marisa Janel Beeney Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND-31.38%3 945
BLACKROCK, INC.-34.74%90 207
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-23.75%70 824
UBS GROUP AG-4.23%53 915
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.26%34 563
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-29.79%29 470