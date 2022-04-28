Blackstone Secured Lending Fund : Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

28 April 2022

NEW YORK, April 28 2022 - Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) (the "Company") announced today that it will host its first quarter investor conference call via public webcast on May 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company will report its first quarter results prior to the call the morning of May 12, 2022.

To register for the investor call, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1546360&tp_key=aed62de0e3

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Blackstone Secured Lending's website at https://ir.bxsl.com.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. As of December 31, 2021, BXSL's fair value of investments was approximately $9.9 billion. BXSL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. BXSL is externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. (formerly, The Blackstone Group Inc.). Blackstone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is the world's largest alternative investment firm with approximately $915 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Matters

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "objective," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

