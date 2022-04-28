Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
  News
  Summary
    BXSL   US09261X1028

BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND

(BXSL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  04-25
27.00 USD   -3.16%
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund : Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/28/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
28 April 2022

NEW YORK, April 28 2022 - Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) (the "Company") announced today that it will host its first quarter investor conference call via public webcast on May 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company will report its first quarter results prior to the call the morning of May 12, 2022.

To register for the investor call, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1546360&tp_key=aed62de0e3

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Blackstone Secured Lending's website at https://ir.bxsl.com.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. As of December 31, 2021, BXSL's fair value of investments was approximately $9.9 billion. BXSL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. BXSL is externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. (formerly, The Blackstone Group Inc.). Blackstone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is the world's largest alternative investment firm with approximately $915 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Matters
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "objective," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

Contacts
Investors
Michael Needham
Blackstoneshareholderrelations@blackstone.com
+1 888-756-8443

Media
Mariel Seidman-Gati
Mariel.seidmangati@blackstone.com
+1 917-698-1674

Disclaimer

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 20:42:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 568 M - -
Net income 2021 418 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,55x
Yield 2021 7,52%
Capitalization 4 580 M 4 580 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 26,99 $
Average target price 30,31 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brad Marshall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Whitaker President
Stephan R. Kuppenheimer Chief Financial Officer
Katherine Rubenstein Chief Operating Officer
Marisa Janel Beeney Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND-20.59%4 580
BLACKROCK, INC.-29.77%97 563
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-15.55%78 733
UBS GROUP AG1.71%57 679
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.08%34 210
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-33.15%29 857