CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
We consent to the incorporation by reference in the Prospectus Supplement to Registration Statement No. 333-266323 on Form N-2 of our reports dated February 27, 2023, relating to the consolidated financial statements of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and subsidiaries (the "Company') and the effectiveness of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund's internal control over financial reporting, appearing in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund for the year ended December 31, 2022, and of our report dated February 27, 2023, relating to information of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund set forth under the heading "Senior Securities" appearing in the Prospectus Supplement to the Registration Statement.
We also consent to the reference to us under the headings "Senior Securities" and "Experts" in such Prospectus Supplement to the Registration Statement.
/s/ DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP
New York, New York
June 30, 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 10:57:06 UTC.