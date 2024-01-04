NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Liquid Credit Strategies LLC, an affiliate of Blackstone Alternative Credit Advisors LP (collectively, and together with their affiliates in the credit-focused business of Blackstone, Inc., "Blackstone Credit"), announced certain changes in Trustee and Officer positions for the three listed closed-end funds it advises, Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: BSL), Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX) and Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: BGB) (each a "Fund" and together the "Funds"). Effective December 31, 2023, Daniel H. Smith resigned from his positions as Trustee and Chairman of the Boards of Trustees (the "Board") and as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Funds, and effective January 1, 2024, the Board appointed Robert Zable to these positions. Also effective December 31, 2023, Mr. Zable resigned from his positions as Executive Vice President and Assistant Secretary of the Funds, and effective January 1, 2024, the Board appointed Robert Post to these positions.

Mr. Zable is a Senior Managing Director and the Global Head of Liquid Credit Strategies at Blackstone Credit, as well as a Portfolio Manager of the Funds. He has 28 years of industry experience and joined Blackstone Credit in 2007. Mr. Post is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Blackstone Credit, including a Portfolio Manager of the Funds and Blackstone Credit's U.S. CLOs. He has twelve years of industry experience and joined Blackstone Credit in 2017.

There will be no changes to the Funds' strategies, investment objectives or policies as a result of these changes.

Blackstone and Blackstone Credit

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $1 trillion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, private and liquid credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, public securities and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Blackstone Credit is one of the world's largest credit-focused asset managers. Blackstone's Credit and Insurance segment has $297 billion in AUM. Blackstone Credit seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients by investing across the entire corporate credit market, from public debt to private loans. Our capital supports a wide range of companies across sectors and geographies, enabling businesses to expand, invest, and navigate changing market environments.

