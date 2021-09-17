Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Blade Air Mobility, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLDE   US0926671043

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

(BLDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BLADE AIR MOBILITY : COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF TRINITY AIR MEDICAL, INC (Form 8-K)

09/17/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLADE AIR MOBILITY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF TRINITY AIR MEDICAL, INC.

New York, NY and Phoenix, AZ (September 17, 2021) - Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, 'Blade' or the 'Company'), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to acquire Trinity Air Medical, Inc. ('Trinity'), a nationwide, multi-modal organ logistics and transportation company.

On September 9, 2021, Blade announced that the Company had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Trinity, subject to customary closing conditions. Under the terms of the agreement, Blade has purchased 100% of the capital stock of Trinity-which generated revenues of approximately $16 million in calendar year 2020-for an upfront purchase price of approximately $23 million and potential additional contingent consideration based on the achievement by Trinity of certain EBITDA growth targets over a three-year period, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The transaction was completed on September 15, 2021.

Advisors

White & Case LLP, led by partners Bill Parish in Houston and Mort Pierce in New York, acted as legal advisors to Blade. Kristy Frame of Frame Law, PLLC acted as legal advisor to Trinity and Kevin Seabolt of Seabolt & Vincent, LLP acted as financial advisor to Trinity.

About Blade Urban Air Mobility

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ('EVA' or 'eVTOL'), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit www.blade.com.

About Trinity Air Medical

Trinity Air Medical, with headquarters in Tempe, Arizona, was founded by healthcare professionals who recognized a need for a professional and reliable organ logistics and transportation service. Trinity's mission is to partner with organ procurement organizations and organ transplant centers around the United States to maximize organs available for transplant.

For more information, visit www.trinityairmedical.com.

Press Contacts

For Media Relations

Phil Denning / Nora Flaherty

BladeMediaRelations@icrinc.com

Investor Relations

Mike Callahan / Tom Cook

BladeIR@icrinc.com

# # #

Disclaimer

Blade Air Mobility Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
08:20aBLADE AIR MOBILITY : Completes Acquisition of Trinity Air Medical
MT
08:12aBLADE AIR MOBILITY : COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF TRINITY AIR MEDICAL, INC (Form 8-K..
PU
08:02aBLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
08:02aBLADE AIR MOBILITY : Completes Acquisition of Trinity Air Medical, Inc.
BU
09/09BLADE AIR MOBILITY : Agrees to Buy Trinity Air Medical - Shares Gain
MT
09/09BLADE AIR MOBILITY : Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Trinity Air Medic..
BU
09/09BLADE AIR MOBILITY : ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TRINITY AIR MEDIC..
PU
09/09BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulatio..
AQ
09/09BLADE AIR MOBILITY : JPMorgan Starts Blade Air Mobility at Overweight with $16 P..
MT
09/08BLADE AIR MOBILITY : to Participate in Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Confer..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -40,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 721 M 721 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 8,72x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,38 $
Average target price 15,25 $
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert S. Wiesenthal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa M. Tomkiel President & General Counsel
William A. Heyburn Chief Financial Officer
Brandon Keene Chief Technology Officer
Eric L. Affeldt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.0.00%721
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.04%551 990
PROSUS N.V.-20.93%261 762
NETFLIX, INC.8.46%259 582
AIRBNB, INC.14.54%104 159
DOORDASH, INC.55.17%74 853