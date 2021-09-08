Log in
Blade Air Mobility : to Participate in Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference

09/08/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLDE), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced that CEO, Rob Wiesenthal, will attend the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference on Thursday, September 9th. The Company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted at 4:30 PM ET. A webcast of the event will be available here.

About Blade Urban Air Mobility

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit www.blade.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -40,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 617 M 617 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,39x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 76,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,88 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
Managers and Directors
Robert S. Wiesenthal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa M. Tomkiel President & General Counsel
William A. Heyburn Chief Financial Officer
Brandon Keene Chief Technology Officer
Eric L. Affeldt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.0.00%617
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.00%631 798
PROSUS N.V.-9.52%302 021
NETFLIX, INC.12.20%268 527
AIRBNB, INC.12.40%102 208
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.71%77 164