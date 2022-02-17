Log in
    BLDE   US0926671043

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

(BLDE)
  
Blade Air Mobility to Present at the 2022 Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

02/17/2022 | 08:13am EST
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (“Blade” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: BLDE) a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced that CEO, Rob Wiesenthal, will present at the 2022 Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Thursday, February 24, at 11:20 am ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/news-events.

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit https://ir.blade.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 103 M - -
Net income 2022 -56,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 523 M 523 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 84,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,39 $
Average target price 13,80 $
Spread / Average Target 86,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert S. Wiesenthal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa M. Tomkiel President & General Counsel
William A. Heyburn Head-Corporate Development
Eric L. Affeldt Chairman
Brandon Keene Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.-16.31%523
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.25%581 627
PROSUS N.V.-8.00%196 022
NETFLIX, INC.-33.92%176 733
AIRBNB, INC.12.10%116 872
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.76%70 970