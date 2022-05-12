Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Blade Air Mobility, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLDE   US0926671043

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

(BLDE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 01:50:40 pm EDT
5.910 USD   +5.54%
01:09pBlade Air Mobility to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference
BU
08:07aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Blade Air Mobility to $10 From $15, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/11Credit Suisse Lowers Blade Air Mobility's Price Target to $11 from $14, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blade Air Mobility to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

05/12/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (“Blade” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: BLDE) a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Will Heyburn, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:20 am ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/news-events.

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit https://ir.blade.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
01:09pBlade Air Mobility to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Transportation, Ai..
BU
08:07aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Blade Air Mobility to $10 From $15, Maintains Buy..
MT
05/11Credit Suisse Lowers Blade Air Mobility's Price Target to $11 from $14, Keeps Outperfor..
MT
05/10BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC. Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition a..
AQ
05/10Blade Air Mobility Seeks Acquisitions
CI
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Blade Air Mobility, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10Blade Air Mobility, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/10Blade Air Mobility Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
BU
05/10Earnings Flash (BLDE) BLADE AIR MOBILITY Posts Q1 Revenue $26.6M, vs. Street Est of $28..
MT
05/10Earnings Flash (BLDE) BLADE AIR MOBILITY Posts Q1 Revenue $26.6M, vs. Street Est of $28..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 120 M - -
Net income 2022 -46,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 397 M 397 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,60 $
Average target price 11,40 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert S. Wiesenthal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa M. Tomkiel President, Secretary & General Counsel
William A. Heyburn Head-Corporate Development
Eric L. Affeldt Chairman
Brandon Keene Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.-36.58%397
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.29%425 667
PROSUS N.V.-41.18%116 217
AIRBNB, INC.-30.24%73 925
NETFLIX, INC.-72.38%73 914
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-46.17%44 320