    BLDE   US0926671043

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

(BLDE)
  Report
Blade Air Mobility to Present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

11/30/2021 | 01:52pm EST
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE, “Blade”), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced that CEO, Rob Wiesenthal, will present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, December 1, at 1:40 pm ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and until March 1, 2022 on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/news-events.

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit blade.com/investors


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -40,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 598 M 598 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,12x
EV / Sales 2022 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 84,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,61 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 74,2%
Managers and Directors
Robert S. Wiesenthal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa M. Tomkiel President & General Counsel
William A. Heyburn Chief Financial Officer
Brandon Keene Chief Technology Officer
Eric L. Affeldt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.0.00%598
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.01%564 599
NETFLIX, INC.22.77%294 049
PROSUS N.V.-20.01%251 632
AIRBNB, INC.22.67%112 764
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.16%77 023