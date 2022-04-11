Blade to Provide Air Mobility Services Between Los Angeles and Indio as the Festival in the Desert Returns

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade”), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, announced today that it is providing helicopter, plane and jet service between Los Angeles and Indio, California over both desert festival weekends (April 14th–25th), starting at $975 per seat.

Festivalgoers will fly directly between Santa Monica Airport on the Westside of Los Angeles and the BLADE x St. James Desert Lounge at Thermal Airport in Indio, California.

Blade will also offer charter services to bypass unpredictable traffic en-route to the festival in the desert as it returns for the first time since 2019.

“One of the most powerful ways to introduce the value of urban air mobility to the public is to offer air mobility service to large events, such as professional sports, festivals, and concerts, where existing road infrastructure becomes heavily strained due to massive arrivals and departures during narrow windows. Blade’s service over both festival weekends will be turning what has historically been up to 5 hour drives to and from LA into 40 minute flights for attendees,” said Jeffrey Brenner, Blade’s Head of Global Partnerships and Activations.

“Blade is excited to supercharge festivalgoers’ trips back out to the desert to experience live events in a way we have not seen since 2019 and now thanks to our partnership with St. James Organic Green Tea, Blade fliers will have access to the exclusive St. James Desert Lounge at Thermal Airport, offering cold refreshments as they travel to or from the desert.”

Melissa Tomkiel, Blade’s President, added, “This is yet another opportunity for Blade to showcase our operational excellence and unique capabilities on one of the biggest stages in pop culture. As we continue to move more people in and out of city centers around the world, we remain focused on growing our service offerings on the West Coast and at marquee events facing unique congestion.”

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

