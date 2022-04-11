Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Blade Air Mobility, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLDE   US0926671043

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

(BLDE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 03:15:27 pm EDT
8.220 USD   +2.49%
02:36pBlade to Provide Air Mobility Services Between Los Angeles and Indio as the Festival in the Desert Returns
BU
04/01NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures, -3-
DJ
03/25NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Futures -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blade to Provide Air Mobility Services Between Los Angeles and Indio as the Festival in the Desert Returns

04/11/2022 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade”), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, announced today that it is providing helicopter, plane and jet service between Los Angeles and Indio, California over both desert festival weekends (April 14th–25th), starting at $975 per seat.

Festivalgoers will fly directly between Santa Monica Airport on the Westside of Los Angeles and the BLADE x St. James Desert Lounge at Thermal Airport in Indio, California.

Blade will also offer charter services to bypass unpredictable traffic en-route to the festival in the desert as it returns for the first time since 2019.

“One of the most powerful ways to introduce the value of urban air mobility to the public is to offer air mobility service to large events, such as professional sports, festivals, and concerts, where existing road infrastructure becomes heavily strained due to massive arrivals and departures during narrow windows. Blade’s service over both festival weekends will be turning what has historically been up to 5 hour drives to and from LA into 40 minute flights for attendees,” said Jeffrey Brenner, Blade’s Head of Global Partnerships and Activations.

“Blade is excited to supercharge festivalgoers’ trips back out to the desert to experience live events in a way we have not seen since 2019 and now thanks to our partnership with St. James Organic Green Tea, Blade fliers will have access to the exclusive St. James Desert Lounge at Thermal Airport, offering cold refreshments as they travel to or from the desert.”

Melissa Tomkiel, Blade’s President, added, “This is yet another opportunity for Blade to showcase our operational excellence and unique capabilities on one of the biggest stages in pop culture. As we continue to move more people in and out of city centers around the world, we remain focused on growing our service offerings on the West Coast and at marquee events facing unique congestion.”

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit https://ir.blade.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
02:36pBlade to Provide Air Mobility Services Between Los Angeles and Indio as the Festival in..
BU
04/01NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures, -3-
DJ
03/25NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Futures -2-
DJ
03/18NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
02/17Blade Air Mobility to Present at the 2022 Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conf..
BU
02/14Oppenheimer Adjusts Blade Air Mobility Price Target to $11 From $13, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
02/11Blade Air Mobility Quarter Net Income, Revenue Higher for Quarter Ended December; Share..
MT
02/10BLADE AIR MOBILITY : 10-QT Filing
PU
02/10Earnings Flash (BLDE) BLADE AIR MOBILITY Reports Q4 Revenue $24.6M
MT
02/10BLADE AIR MOBILITY : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Calendar Year Ended Dec..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 103 M - -
Net income 2022 -56,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 568 M 568 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,02 $
Average target price 13,80 $
Spread / Average Target 72,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert S. Wiesenthal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa M. Tomkiel President, Secretary & General Counsel
William A. Heyburn Head-Corporate Development
Eric L. Affeldt Chairman
Brandon Keene Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.-9.17%568
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.09%449 254
NETFLIX, INC.-40.93%157 998
PROSUS N.V.-34.88%132 731
AIRBNB, INC.-2.36%103 010
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-23.56%62 657