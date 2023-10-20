Blancco Technology Group PLC - Bishop's Stortford, England-based secure data erasure company - Confirms that its shares will be cancelled from trading on AIM on November 17.
On Monday, Blancco said its takeover offer by funds managed by San Francisco, California-based private equity firm Francisco Partners has been declared unconditional after reaching 75.1% acceptances. This followed the funds buying a further 9.35% stake in Blancco.
Back in August, Blancco agreed to a 223 pence per share all-cash offer from Francisco Partners that valued the UK company's equity at GBP168.8 million.
Current stock price: 222.00 pence
12-month change: up 28%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.