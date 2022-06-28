Log in
    BLTG   GB00B06GNN57

BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(BLTG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-06-28 am EDT
200.12 GBX   -0.44%
Blancco Technology : achieves goal of becoming carbon neutral

06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Blancco achieves goal of becoming carbon neutral
Jun 28, 2022

Global leader in data sanitization affirms commitment to sustainability by achieving carbon neutrality in line with globally accepted standard PAS 2060

AUSTIN and LONDON - June 28, 2022-Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced that it has formally achieved carbon neutral status for 2021, in line with PAS 2060, the globally accepted standard for carbon neutrality. With support from Avieco, a leading sustainability consultancy, Blancco has offset its entire 2021 carbon footprint through investment in two renewable wind energy projects in India.

Over the past six months, Blancco has implemented and executed an effective management plan to reduce the company's carbon footprint. It then set and achieved carbon intensity targets and purchased 3,622 carbon credits, verified in line with the Verified Carbon Standard, to offset its footprint and work towards its carbon neutrality goal.

Blancco's efforts have now come to fruition through its investment in wind power projects in India, which will generate clean, low carbon renewable electricity and offset Blancco's scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions (2021: 3,622 tCO2e). The projects are set to replace emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG's) estimated to be approximately 498,536 tCO2e per year, displacing electricity from the generation-mix of power plants connected to the Indian grid, which is mainly dominated by thermal/fossil fuel-based power plants.

Not only will the Gujarat project reduce air pollutant emissions as compared with current power generation methods, but it will also generate local employment opportunities related to the construction and operation and contribute to local infrastructure development in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG8 and SDG9).

For the year ahead, Blancco will focus on reducing carbon intensity-based emissions through interim, annual decarbonization targets while monitoring how emissions rebound post-covid travel restrictions. It has calculated three intensity metrics which reflect key emissions drivers: emissions per square meter of office space, emissions per employee and emissions per £1 million revenue.

In addition to the carbon neutral project, Blancco has been working with Avieco on the development of an ESG dashboard that will calculate the carbon footprint of manufacturing a device (laptops, mobiles & tablets) as well as the carbon footprint avoided by preventing devices from entering landfill.

Commenting on the announcement, Adam Moloney, CFO, Blancco, said: "This has been a significant undertaking by the team at Blancco and we are very proud to have achieved carbon neutral status. Sustainability and reducing the impact of the technology industry on our planet is critical. Each year we continue to employ more environmentally sustainable models of practice and offer support for our customers to help them meet with their ESG objectives. We will continue to invest in circular economy initiatives and pursue greater environmental stewardship."

To understand how Blancco can support your business's environmental protection efforts, visit: https://www.blancco.com/company/sustainability/

About BlanccoTechnology Group
Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable.

Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG) provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 35+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at www.blancco.com.

Contacts

Blancco Technology Group
Liz Adams, Global Marketing Director
T: +44 (0) 7762 446 179
E: liz.adams@blancco.com

CCgroup for Blancco Technology Group (International)
Adam Millar / Charmaine Pereira
T: +44 (0) 777 542 3467
E: blancco@ccgrouppr.com

CCgroup for Blancco Technology Group (North America)
Natasha Grach / Lori Scribner
T: +1 619 798 0043
E: blancco@ccgrouppr.com

Disclaimer

Blancco Technology Group plc published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
