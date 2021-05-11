Log in
    BLTG   GB00B06GNN57

BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(BLTG)
Blancco Technology : Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Strengthen Data Security and Simplify IT Asset Management

05/11/2021 | 06:08am EDT
Blancco's secure data sanitization software is now available through the ServiceNow Store

AUSTIN, TEXAS - May 11, 2021 - Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics, today announced it has integrated with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) to provide innovative and secure data sanitization capabilities directly from the Now Platform® . As a certified ServiceNow Independent Software Vendor (ISV), Blancco's Secure Data Erasure app is now available on the ServiceNow Store, an enterprise application marketplace.

The tight integration between ServiceNow IT Asset Management and Blancco simplifies the data sanitization process by allowing ServiceNow customers to perform secure, enterprise-wide data erasure within their existing IT asset management services. Customers also have access to a centralized view of all managed assets from which they can trigger the remote erasure process. This single-source approach further streamlines and simplifies IT asset management across the organization, giving enterprises the ability to remotely, securely and easily erase devices anytime, anywhere.

'Enterprise security teams today are on high alert due to the increased number of company IT assets being used by at-home workforces, making the need for secure remote data sanitization greater than ever,' said Matt Jones, CEO, Blancco. 'Our collaboration with ServiceNow enables global businesses to fortify data security, seamlessly consolidate risk mitigation strategies, and meet regulatory compliance and certification mandates with a proven remote data erasure process that is both user friendly and cost-efficient.'

More specifically, the Blancco Secure Data Erasure app empowers IT teams to:

  • remotely trigger and monitor erasure of servers, loose drives, PCs, laptops and other drive-dependent devices-capturing results with centrally stored, audit-ready reports to prove compliance with data protection regulations such as GDPR, CCPA and more.
  • easily view erasure-eligible ServiceNow assets and apply erasures through approvals, workflows, scripting or on-demand from the user interface, reducing labor costs and improving efficiency.
  • choose from 25+ industry-recognized data erasure standards, including DoD 5220.22-M, NIST 800-88 Clear and Purge, and Blancco's patented SSD erasure method, ensuring data is protected according to enterprise and industry requirements.

The eradication of confidential data from used drives and devices also allows IT asset managers and data center administrators to extract additional value from used technology assets by extending device use, a practice that supports corporate social responsibility programs through the reduction of e-waste.

For more information, please visit the Blancco Secure Erasure app page on the ServiceNow Store.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics software. Blancco data erasure solutions provide thousands of organizations with the tools they need to add an additional layer of security to their endpoint security policies through secure erasure of IT assets. All erasures are verified and certified through a tamper-proof audit trail.

Blancco data erasure solutions have been tested, certified, approved and recommended by 15+ governing bodies and leading organizations around the world. No other data erasure software can boast this level of compliance with the rigorous requirements set by government agencies, legal authorities and independent testing laboratories.

With Blancco Mobile Insurance, Blancco Mobile Buy-back/Trade-in and Blancco Mobile Retail solutions,
organizations can achieve real-time valuation for mobile devices with a simple solution that enables consistent, accurate and measurable testing, including market-leading cracked-glass detection.

Additionally, mobile processors can achieve operational excellence while maximizing profits with Blancco Mobile Diagnostics & Erasure-a purpose-built solution that features our industry-leading Blancco Mobile Workflows for key processing insights across the entire mobile device lifecycle.

###

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

CCgroup for Blancco Technology Group (International)
Florie Lhuillier / Adam Millar
T: +44 (0) 20 3824 9214
E: blancco@ccgrouppr.com

CCgroup for Blancco Technology Group (North America)
Natasha Grach / Lori Scribner
T: +1 619 798 0043
E: blancco@ccgrouppr.com

Blancco Technology Group
Liz Adams, Global Marketing Director
T: +44 (0) 7762 446179
E: marketing@blancco.com

Disclaimer

Blancco Technology Group plc published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 10:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
