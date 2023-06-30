=

BLANTYRE HOTELS PLC

TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE

HALF YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2023

In terms of the Listing Requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange Limited, a listed company is required to publish a trading statement as soon as there is reasonable- degree of certainty that the nancial results for the period to be reported upon next- will dier by at least 20% from that of the corresponding period.

Blantyre Hotels Plc accordingly advises that the loss after tax for the half year ending 30 June 2023 is expected to be lower than the loss reported in the previous corresponding period by more than 50%.

Blantyre Hotels plc will be registering an EBIDTA of K412 million in the current year which is materially dierent from prior year EBIDTA of K22million. The group will register a loss in the period mainly due to the increase in nance costs on the facility obtained for the Lilongwe project.

The information on which the above trading statement is based has not been reviewed or reported on by Blantyre Hotels Plc external auditors.

Blantyre Hotels Plc's results for the period ending 30 June 2023 are expected to be published within the time period as stipulated in the Listing Requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange Limited following their review and approval by the Board of Directors.

By Order of the Board

NICO Asset Managers Limited

Company Secretaries

30 June 2023