Blast Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2023

September 29, 2023 at 05:26 pm EDT

Blast Resources Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended July 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.049952 million compared to CAD 0.011767 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.111102 million compared to CAD 0.020857 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.