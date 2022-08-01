Blau Farmacêutica S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on Quarterly Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, and with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR)

Report on the review of interim financial information

The Shareholders and Board of directors

Blau Farmacêutica S.A.

Cotia - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the interim individual and consolidated financial information of Blau Farmacêutica S.A. (the "Company") contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which comprise the statement of financial position on June 30, 2022, and the statements of operations and of comprehensive income (loss) for the quarter and six-month period then ended, and the statements of changes in equity and of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, including explanatory notes.

The Company's board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with the NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting and the international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the presentation of this information in accordance with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).