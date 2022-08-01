Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Blau Farmacêutica S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BLAU3   BRBLAUACNOR8

BLAU FARMACÊUTICA S.A.

(BLAU3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06 2022-08-01 pm EDT
28.35 BRL   +1.00%
Summary 
Summary

Blau Farmacêutica S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

08/01/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)

Blau Farmacêutica S.A.

June 30, 2022

with Independent Auditors' Report

Blau Farmacêutica S.A.

Interim Financial Information (unaudited)

June 30, 2022

Contents

Report on the review of interim financial information

............................................................................1

Statements of financial position............................................................................................................

3

Statements of profit or loss ..................................................................................................................

5

Statements of comprehensive income ................................................................................................

6

Statements of changes in equity ..........................................................................................................

7

Statements of cash flows - indirect method..........................................................................................

8

Statements of value added ................................................................................................................

10

Notes to the interim financial statements ...........................................................................................

11

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on Quarterly Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, and with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR)

Report on the review of interim financial information

The Shareholders and Board of directors

Blau Farmacêutica S.A.

Cotia - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the interim individual and consolidated financial information of Blau Farmacêutica S.A. (the "Company") contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which comprise the statement of financial position on June 30, 2022, and the statements of operations and of comprehensive income (loss) for the quarter and six-month period then ended, and the statements of changes in equity and of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, including explanatory notes.

The Company's board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with the NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting and the international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the presentation of this information in accordance with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

1

Other matters

Statements of value added

The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (DVA) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, prepared under the responsibility of the Company management and presented as supplementary information under IAS 34. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed in conjunction with the review of the quarterly information, in order to determine whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria set forth by this Standard and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

São Paulo, August 1, 2022.

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC-2SP034519/O-6

Márcio D. Berstecher

Accountant CRC-1SP259735/O-2

2

Blau Farmacêutica S.A.

Statements of financial position

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of Reais)

Notes

Individual

Consolidated

Assets

06/30/2022

12/31/2021

06/30/2022

12/31/2021

4,033

14,788

Cash and cash equivalents

6

45,497

51,864

Financial Investments

7

779,745

859,343

784,160

870,958

Trade accounts receivable

8

344,485

318,789

375,638

331,520

Related-party receivables

15

25,126

16,285

649

272

Inventories

9

471,598

396,560

497,034

416,848

Recoverable taxes

10

8,999

3,585

14,425

5,628

Derivative financial instruments

28

-

11,354

-

11,354

Other receivables

7,300

7,590

8,010

8,030

Total current assets

1,641,286

1,659,003

1,694,704

1,696,474

Recoverable taxes

10

26,428

27,782

26,428

27,782

Judicial deposits

22

6,843

6,578

6,843

6,578

Other receivables

309

441

312

5,722

Investments

11

73,941

60,268

43

43

Right of use

12

12,060

9,228

12,420

9,737

Property, plant and equipment

13

418,320

371,095

430,722

382,898

Intangible assets

14

198,488

186,200

212,454

198,813

Total non-current assets

736,389

661,592

689,222

631,573

Total assets

2,377,675

2,320,595

2,383,926

2,328,047

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blau Farmaceutica SA published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 601 M 311 M 311 M
Net income 2022 384 M 74,6 M 74,6 M
Net cash 2022 393 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 5 036 M 979 M 979 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 17,5%
