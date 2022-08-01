Blau Farmacêutica S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Statements of financial position............................................................................................................
A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on Quarterly Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, and with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR)
Report on the review of interim financial information
The Shareholders and Board of directors
Blau Farmacêutica S.A.
Cotia - SP
Introduction
We have reviewed the interim individual and consolidated financial information of Blau Farmacêutica S.A. (the "Company") contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which comprise the statement of financial position on June 30, 2022, and the statements of operations and of comprehensive income (loss) for the quarter and six-month period then ended, and the statements of changes in equity and of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, including explanatory notes.
The Company's board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with the NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting and the international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the presentation of this information in accordance with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with the Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).
1
Other matters
Statements of value added
The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (DVA) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, prepared under the responsibility of the Company management and presented as supplementary information under IAS 34. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed in conjunction with the review of the quarterly information, in order to determine whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria set forth by this Standard and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.
São Paulo, August 1, 2022.
ERNST & YOUNG
Auditores Independentes S.S.
CRC-2SP034519/O-6
Márcio D. Berstecher
Accountant CRC-1SP259735/O-2
2
Blau Farmacêutica S.A.
Statements of financial position
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of Reais)
Notes
Individual
Consolidated
Assets
06/30/2022
12/31/2021
06/30/2022
12/31/2021
4,033
14,788
Cash and cash equivalents
6
45,497
51,864
Financial Investments
7
779,745
859,343
784,160
870,958
Trade accounts receivable
8
344,485
318,789
375,638
331,520
Related-party receivables
15
25,126
16,285
649
272
Inventories
9
471,598
396,560
497,034
416,848
Recoverable taxes
10
8,999
3,585
14,425
5,628
Derivative financial instruments
28
-
11,354
-
11,354
Other receivables
7,300
7,590
8,010
8,030
Total current assets
1,641,286
1,659,003
1,694,704
1,696,474
Recoverable taxes
10
26,428
27,782
26,428
27,782
Judicial deposits
22
6,843
6,578
6,843
6,578
Other receivables
309
441
312
5,722
Investments
11
73,941
60,268
43
43
Right of use
12
12,060
9,228
12,420
9,737
Property, plant and equipment
13
418,320
371,095
430,722
382,898
Intangible assets
14
198,488
186,200
212,454
198,813
Total non-current assets
736,389
661,592
689,222
631,573
Total assets
2,377,675
2,320,595
2,383,926
2,328,047
3
