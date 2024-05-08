1. Date, time and place: On the seventh day of May 2024, at 10 am, by videoconference.
Call and Attendance: Call made in accordance with the first paragraph of article 19 of the Bylaws. The members of the Board of Directors were present: Messrs. Rodolfo Alfredo Gerardo Hahn, Marcelo Rodolfo Hahn, Dr. Antonio Carlos Buzaid, Dr. José Antônio Miguel Neto, Roberto Carlos de Campos Morais and Mrs. Andrea Destri Gonçalves dos Santos and Simone Petroni Agra; Guest by the Company: Messrs. Douglas Rodrigues.
Presiding Board: Mr. Rodolfo Alfredo Gerardo Hahn took over the presidency of the proceedings, who invited me, Paulo Zaccharias Neto, to act as secretary, thus creating the board.
Agenda: express an opinion on the Financial Statements and respective Explanatory Notes for the first quarter of 2024, ending on March 31 of the aforementioned year.
Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors decided, unanimously and without reservations, the following:
Analysis and deliberation on the Company's Financial Information for the period ended March 31, 2024: after a brief presentation made and in accordance with the approval recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee, in a meeting held on May 3, 2024, the Members of the Board resolved to approve the quarterly information for the period ended March 31, 2024 and authorized the Company's Executive Board to take all necessary measures for the disclosure of the quarterly information approved.
Quarterly Report from the Audit Committee: The Board Members took the opportunity to register the receipt of the Quarterly Report from the Audit Committee, referring to its activities carried out in the 1st Quarter of 2024.
Documents filed at the Company's headquarters: Minutes of the Audit Committee meeting held on May 3, 2024, Audit Report, Financial Statements and Explanatory Notes for the period of 03 (three) months ended on March 31, 2024, Report of the Audit Committee regarding the activities of the 1st Quarter of 2024, which will remain archived at the head office.
Closing: As there was no further business to discuss, the work was concluded and these minutes were drawn up, which, after being read and duly approved, were signed by the Secretary and all present members of the Board of Directors.
8. Signatures: Composition of the Board: President - Mr. Rodolfo Alfredo Gerardo Hahn; Secretary - Mr. Paulo Zaccharias Neto. Advisors: Messrs. Rodolfo Alfredo Gerardo Hahn, Marcelo Rodolfo Hahn, Roberto Carlos de Campos Morais, Antonio Carlos Buzaid, José Antonio Miguel Neto, and Mrs. Andrea Destri Gonçalves dos Santos and Simone Petroni Agra.
Copy matches the original drawn up in the appropriate book
Cotia, May 7, 2024
Presiding Board:
Rodolfo Alfredo Gerardo Hahn
Chairman of the Board
Paulo Zaccharias Neto
Secretary
