Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Blaze Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLZ   AU000000BLZ5

BLAZE MINERALS LIMITED

(BLZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:49 2022-06-14 am EDT
0.0220 AUD   -12.00%
03:23aBLAZE MINERALS : Jimberlana Drill Results
PU
03/30BLAZE MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - BLZ
PU
03/22BLAZE MINERALS : Options Prospectus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blaze Minerals : Jimberlana Drill Results

06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

only

ASX Announcement

14 June 2022

ACN: 074 728 019

T: 08 6489 1600

F: 08 6489 1601

E: info@blazelimited.com.au Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue,

useSubiaco WA 6008 www.blazelimited.com.au

Directors

David Prentice, Chairman

Mathew Walker, Corporate

Director

personalSimon Coxhell, Technical

Director

Steve Samuel, Company

Secretary

Issued Capital

ASX Code: BLZ

357,508,246 Ordinary Shares

357,500,000 ("BLZOB") Quoted options exercisable at $0.05 on or before 31 May 2024

Overview

Blaze is a mineral exploration company listed on the ASX.

the Company currently holds:

  1. Base metal exploration For projects in the Earaheedy Basin of Western Australia
  2. nickel exploration projects in the South-West regional of Western Australia; and
  3. gold exploration targets in the Murchison District of

Western Australia.

JIMBERLANA DRILL RESULTS

HIGHLIGHTS

Results from the RC drilling program at the Company's Jimberlana Project have been received.

The program totalled 8 holes for 762 metres and was designed to test two chargeability anomalies defined by a gradient array IP survey (GAIP).

No anomalous results were returned from the drilling however a number of iron rich paleochannels were recorded during the drilling, spatially located in the vicinity of the anomalous geophysical response. These channels are interpreted to have formed the anomalies identified and drill tested and no further work is recommended.

JIMBERLANA PROJECT

The Jimberlana Project is part of a strategic landholding in a prospective 'intrusive corridor' (Figure 1). The Company has been exploring the Jimberlana tenement for large tonnage, disseminated style mineralisation within ultramafic portions of the intrusion. The GAIP survey completed in 2021 had defined two chargeability anomalies within interpreted pyroxenite phases of the intrusion which supported a model of sulphide accumulation and mineralisation. These two anomalies were the subject of a reverse circulation drilling program completed in February 2022 where a total of 8 holes ranging in depth from 84-114 metres were completed for a total of 762 metres.

Figure 1: Blaze Tenure in the Jimberlana Intrusive Corridor

For personal use only

The Jimberlana Norite is a sizeable differentiated mafic-ultramafic intrusion of the Widgiemooltha Suite and is known to be mineralised with nickel, copper and PGE sulphides at other areas along the dyke.

Blaze had interpreted three ultramafic 'core' intrusions on E63/2009 with the 'Eastern Core Complex' returning coincident nickel, copper and platinum group elements. The geochemistry was interpreted as a potential guide of the fertility of the Eastern Core Complex for nickel sulphide mineralisation hosted on the mafic/ultramafic contact (Refer ASX Release dated 27 April 2021).

Blaze previously announced the completion of a Gradient Array IP survey over the western half of the Eastern Core Complex that had detected the presence of possible disseminated sulphide accumulations (Refer ASX Release dated 19 May 2021). The results showed a dyke-parallel moderately chargeable zone associated with a low-magnetic phase of the intrusion (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Chargeability image and interpretation from GAIP grid over magnetic image illustrating the

location of the RC holes drilled.

Table 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

For personal use only

Hole

East

North

Nom RL

Azim

Dip

Depth

JRC1

255504

6428015

500

360

-70

96

JRC2

255495

6427890

500

360

-70

108

JRC3

255610

6428044

500

360

-70

102

JRC4

255603

6427937

500

360

-70

114

JRC5

257111

6428540

500

360

-70

84

JRC6

257103

6428485

500

360

-70

84

JRC7

257003

6428522

500

360

-70

90

JRC8

256997

6428424

500

360

-70

84

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Blaze Minerals Limited.

For, and on behalf of, the Board of the Company

Mathew Walker

Director

Blaze Minerals Limited

- ENDS -

Future matters

This ASX Release contains reference to certain intentions, expectations, future plans, strategy and prospects of the Company. Those intentions, expectations, future plans, strategy and prospects may or may not be achieved. They are based on certain assumptions, which may not be met or on which views may differ and may be affected by known and unknown risks. The performance and operations of the Company may be influenced by a number of factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company, or any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents that any intentions, expectations or plans will be achieved either totally or partially or that any particular rate of return will be achieved. Given the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expected, planned or intended, recipients should not place undue reliance on these intentions, expectations, future plans, strategy and prospects. The Company does not warrant or represent that the actual results, performance or achievements will be as expected, planned or intended.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Simon Coxhell. Mr Coxhell is a technical director for Blaze and a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Coxhell has sufficient experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits which are covered in this announcement and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code"). Mr Coxhell consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

J O R C C O D E , 2 0 1 2 E D I T I O N - T A B L E 1

Section 1 sampling techniques and data

Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.

only

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g.

Reverse circulation drill samples

techniques

cut channels, random chips, or

All material

from

each

metre

was

specific specialised industry standard

sampled

via

conical

splitter

into

measurement tools appropriate to

sample bags for RC

the minerals under investigation, such

Drill sampling was

undertaken

via 4

as down hole gamma sondes, or

metre composite samples in areas with

handheld XRF instruments, etc).

no visual

mineralization,

and

single

These examples should not be taken

use

metre

cone

split

sampling

in

as limiting the broad meaning of

mineralized intervals

sampling.

Single metre sampling of all RC holes at

Include reference to measures taken

Jimberlana

was

undertaken

via

to ensure sample representivity and

bagged 12.5% conical

split fractions

the appropriate calibration of any

taken from the drill rig

measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of

mineralisation that are Material to

the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard'

personal

work has been done this would be

relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to obtain

1 m samples from which 3 kg was

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

for fire assay'). In other cases, more

explanation may be required, such

as where there is coarse gold that

has inherent sampling problems.

Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (e.g. submarine

nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information.

Drilling techniques

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse

Drilling at Jimberlana was undertaken

circulation, open-hole hammer,

with a slimline reverse circulation drill rig

rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic,

using a face-sampling hammer bit,

etc) and details (e.g. core diameter,

fitted with a 350 psi, 950 CFM air

triple or standard tube, depth of

compressor.

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or

other type, whether core is oriented

and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample recovery

Method of recording and assessing

Drilling recoveries were good (95%)

For

core and chip sample recoveries

Sample

recovery

was

qualitatively

and results assessed.

logged

for

all

metre

intervals

with

Measures taken to maximise sample

recovery, moisture and contamination

recovery and ensure representative

noted where present

nature of the samples.

Sample recovery was maximized via

Whether a relationship exists

drilling ofdry samples, at high air pressure

between sample recovery and

No relationship

between grade

and

grade and whether sample bias may

samplerecovery can be established at

have occurred due to preferential

this time

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples

RC drilling is logged qualitatively by the

have been geologically and

on-site geologist from drill chip samples

geotechnically logged to a level of

taken every metre

detail to support appropriate Mineral

Logging is undertaken on geology,

Resource estimation, mining studies

alteration,

veining,

sulphides

and

and metallurgical studies.

shearing. Logging of vein and sulphide

Whether logging is qualitative or

percentages is semi-quantitative

quantitative in nature. Core (or

All drill metres are logged

costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of

the relevant intersections logged.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and

Composite samples were taken via

techniques and

whether quarter, half or all core

scooping of 4 single metre samples to

sample preparation

taken.

achieve 2-4k g sample weight

If non-core, whether riffled, tube

Single metre RC samples were split on the

sampled, rotary split, etc and

rig using a conical splitter into calico

only

whether sampled wet or dry.

bags which is the most repeatable

For all sample types, the nature,

splitting method for RC chip samples

Care was taken to maintain dry samples,

quality and appropriateness of the

sample preparation technique.

and any moist or wet samples were

Quality control procedures adopted

noted in the field

20th samples were field duplicated to

for all sub-sampling stages to

maximise representivity of samples.

control forsampling biases in the field.

Measures taken to ensure that the

This was via takinga second conical split

replicate off the rig.

sampling is representative of the in-

situ material collected, including for

instance results for field

use

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are

appropriate to the grain size of the

material being sampled.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and

Jimberlana RC drill samplesare analysed

data and laboratory

appropriateness of the assaying and

by 48 element 4 acid digest

tests

laboratory procedures used and

Laboratory

standards, duplicates and

whether the technique is considered

blanks were in addition to the company

partial or total.

QAQC samples

For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

QAQC for all batches were

personal

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

inspected

and classified as

parameters used in determining the

acceptable

Discuss any adjustment to assay

analysis including instrument make

and model, reading times,

calibrations factors applied and their

derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures

adopted (e.g. standards, blanks,

duplicates, external laboratory

checks) and whether acceptable

levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias)

and precision have been

established.

Verification of

The verification of significant

Samples were recorded in the field on

sampling and

intersections by either independent

hard copy maps and notebooks and

assaying

or alternative company personnel.

locations compared to GPS data

The use of twinned holes.

Assay data is unadjusted but rounded to

Documentation of primary data,

2decimal places.

data entry procedures, data

verification, data storage (physical

and electronic) protocols.

For

data.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used

Samples and drill holes were located in

points

to locate drill holes (collar and down-

the field on appropriate aerial

hole surveys), trenches, mine

photography and fixed with a handheld

workings and other locations used in

Garmin GPS unit

Mineral Resource estimation.

Datum is MGA 1994 Zone 51 South

Specification of the grid system used.

Accuracy is +/-2m and adequate

Quality and adequacy of

topographic control.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of

Drill sections spacing was at 100 metres

distribution

Exploration Results.

along strike spread evenly over the

Whether the data spacing and

GAIP anomalies, with holes spaced at

100 metres along each line.

distribution is sufficient to establish the

degree of geological and grade

continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Resource and Ore Reserve

estimation procedure(s) and

classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has

been applied.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blaze Minerals Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLAZE MINERALS LIMITED
03:23aBLAZE MINERALS : Jimberlana Drill Results
PU
03/30BLAZE MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - BLZ
PU
03/22BLAZE MINERALS : Options Prospectus
PU
03/11Blaze Minerals Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary
CI
02/28Blaze Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/22BLAZE MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities - BLZ
PU
02/16Blaze Minerals Identifies Base Metal Anomalies at the Blaze Earaheedy Project
MT
02/15BLAZE MINERALS : Anomalous Results Confirm Prospectivity at EARAHEEDY
PU
02/15Blaze Minerals Limited Announces Anomalous Results Confirm Prospectivity at Earaheedy
CI
01/31Blaze Minerals Starts Reverse Circulation Drilling at Jimberlana Project in Western Aus..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00  0,00  0,00 
Net income 2021 -2,43 M -1,68 M -1,68 M
Net cash 2021 2,65 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,94 M 6,20 M 6,20 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 86 376 530 000x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart BLAZE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blaze Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLAZE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David James Prentice Chairman
Simon Coxhell Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Mathew Donald Walker Director
Steve Samuel Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLAZE MINERALS LIMITED13.64%6
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION7.17%28 052
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-13.01%9 267
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC10.85%5 953
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-9.23%5 318
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-13.79%4 521