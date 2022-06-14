Blaze Minerals : Jimberlana Drill Results

Hole East North Nom RL Azim Dip Depth JRC1 255504 6428015 500 360 -70 96 JRC2 255495 6427890 500 360 -70 108 JRC3 255610 6428044 500 360 -70 102 JRC4 255603 6427937 500 360 -70 114 JRC5 257111 6428540 500 360 -70 84 JRC6 257103 6428485 500 360 -70 84 JRC7 257003 6428522 500 360 -70 90 JRC8 256997 6428424 500 360 -70 84

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Blaze Minerals Limited.

For, and on behalf of, the Board of the Company

Mathew Walker

Director

Blaze Minerals Limited

- ENDS -

Future matters

This ASX Release contains reference to certain intentions, expectations, future plans, strategy and prospects of the Company. Those intentions, expectations, future plans, strategy and prospects may or may not be achieved. They are based on certain assumptions, which may not be met or on which views may differ and may be affected by known and unknown risks. The performance and operations of the Company may be influenced by a number of factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company, or any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents that any intentions, expectations or plans will be achieved either totally or partially or that any particular rate of return will be achieved. Given the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expected, planned or intended, recipients should not place undue reliance on these intentions, expectations, future plans, strategy and prospects. The Company does not warrant or represent that the actual results, performance or achievements will be as expected, planned or intended.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Simon Coxhell. Mr Coxhell is a technical director for Blaze and a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Coxhell has sufficient experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits which are covered in this announcement and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code"). Mr Coxhell consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.