Blaze Minerals : Jimberlana Drill Results

357,500,000 ("BLZOB") Quoted options exercisable at $0.05 on or before 31 May 2024
Overview
Blaze is a mineral exploration company listed on the ASX.
the Company currently holds:
Base metal explorationFor projects in the Earaheedy Basin of Western Australia
nickel exploration projects in the South-West regional of Western Australia; and
gold exploration targets in the Murchison District of
Western Australia.
JIMBERLANA DRILL RESULTS
HIGHLIGHTS
Results from the RC drilling program at the Company's Jimberlana Project have been received.
The program totalled 8 holes for 762 metres and was designed to test two chargeability anomalies defined by a gradient array IP survey (GAIP).
No anomalous results were returned from the drilling however a number of iron rich paleochannels were recorded during the drilling, spatially located in the vicinity of the anomalous geophysical response. These channels are interpreted to have formed the anomalies identified and drill tested and no further work is recommended.
JIMBERLANA PROJECT
The Jimberlana Project is part of a strategic landholding in a prospective 'intrusive corridor' (Figure 1). The Company has been exploring the Jimberlana tenement for large tonnage, disseminated style mineralisation within ultramafic portions of the intrusion. The GAIP survey completed in 2021 had defined two chargeability anomalies within interpreted pyroxenite phases of the intrusion which supported a model of sulphide accumulation and mineralisation. These two anomalies were the subject of a reverse circulation drilling program completed in February 2022 where a total of 8 holes ranging in depth from 84-114 metres were completed for a total of 762 metres.
Figure 1: Blaze Tenure in the Jimberlana Intrusive Corridor
The Jimberlana Norite is a sizeable differentiated mafic-ultramafic intrusion of the Widgiemooltha Suite and is known to be mineralised with nickel, copper and PGE sulphides at other areas along the dyke.
Blaze had interpreted three ultramafic 'core' intrusions on E63/2009 with the 'Eastern Core Complex' returning coincident nickel, copper and platinum group elements. The geochemistry was interpreted as a potential guide of the fertility of the Eastern Core Complex for nickel sulphide mineralisation hosted on the mafic/ultramafic contact (Refer ASX Release dated 27 April 2021).
Blaze previously announced the completion of a Gradient Array IP survey over the western half of the Eastern Core Complex that had detected the presence of possible disseminated sulphide accumulations (Refer ASX Release dated 19 May 2021). The results showed a dyke-parallel moderately chargeable zone associated with a low-magnetic phase of the intrusion (Figure 2).
Figure 2: Chargeability image and interpretation from GAIP grid over magnetic image illustrating the
location of the RC holes drilled.
Table 1: Drill Hole Collar Details
Hole
East
North
Nom RL
Azim
Dip
Depth
JRC1
255504
6428015
500
360
-70
96
JRC2
255495
6427890
500
360
-70
108
JRC3
255610
6428044
500
360
-70
102
JRC4
255603
6427937
500
360
-70
114
JRC5
257111
6428540
500
360
-70
84
JRC6
257103
6428485
500
360
-70
84
JRC7
257003
6428522
500
360
-70
90
JRC8
256997
6428424
500
360
-70
84
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Blaze Minerals Limited.
For, and on behalf of, the Board of the Company
Mathew Walker
Director
Blaze Minerals Limited
- ENDS -
Future matters
This ASX Release contains reference to certain intentions, expectations, future plans, strategy and prospects of the Company. Those intentions, expectations, future plans, strategy and prospects may or may not be achieved. They are based on certain assumptions, which may not be met or on which views may differ and may be affected by known and unknown risks. The performance and operations of the Company may be influenced by a number of factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company, or any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents that any intentions, expectations or plans will be achieved either totally or partially or that any particular rate of return will be achieved. Given the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expected, planned or intended, recipients should not place undue reliance on these intentions, expectations, future plans, strategy and prospects. The Company does not warrant or represent that the actual results, performance or achievements will be as expected, planned or intended.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Simon Coxhell. Mr Coxhell is a technical director for Blaze and a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Coxhell has sufficient experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits which are covered in this announcement and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code"). Mr Coxhell consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
J O R C C O D E , 2 0 1 2 E D I T I O N - T A B L E 1
Section 1 sampling techniques and data
Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
• Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (e.g.
•
Reverse circulation drill samples
techniques
cut channels, random chips, or
•
All material
from
each
metre
was
specific specialised industry standard
sampled
via
conical
splitter
into
measurement tools appropriate to
sample bags for RC
the minerals under investigation, such
•
Drill sampling was
undertaken
via 4
as down hole gamma sondes, or
metre composite samples in areas with
handheld XRF instruments, etc).
no visual
mineralization,
and
single
These examples should not be taken
use
metre
cone
split
sampling
in
as limiting the broad meaning of
mineralized intervals
sampling.
•
Single metre sampling of all RC holes at
• Include reference to measures taken
Jimberlana
was
undertaken
via
to ensure sample representivity and
bagged 12.5% conical
split fractions
the appropriate calibration of any
taken from the drill rig
measurement tools or systems used.
• Aspects of the determination of
mineralisation that are Material to
the Public Report.
• In cases where 'industry standard'
work has been done this would be
relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse
circulation drilling was used to obtain
1 m samples from which 3 kg was
pulverised to produce a 30 g charge
for fire assay'). In other cases, more
explanation may be required, such
as where there is coarse gold that
has inherent sampling problems.
Unusual commodities or
mineralisation types (e.g. submarine
nodules) may warrant disclosure of
detailed information.
Drilling techniques
• Drill type (e.g. core, reverse
•
Drilling at Jimberlana was undertaken
circulation, open-hole hammer,
with a slimline reverse circulation drill rig
rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic,
using a face-sampling hammer bit,
etc) and details (e.g. core diameter,
fitted with a 350 psi, 950 CFM air
triple or standard tube, depth of
compressor.
diamond tails, face-sampling bit or
other type, whether core is oriented
and if so, by what method, etc).
Drill sample recovery
• Method of recording and assessing
•
Drilling recoveries were good (95%)
core and chip sample recoveries
•
Sample
recovery
was
qualitatively
and results assessed.
logged
for
all
metre
intervals
with
• Measures taken to maximise sample
recovery, moisture and contamination
recovery and ensure representative
noted where present
nature of the samples.
•
Sample recovery was maximized via
• Whether a relationship exists
drilling ofdry samples, at high air pressure
between sample recovery and
•
No relationship
between grade
and
grade and whether sample bias may
samplerecovery can be established at
have occurred due to preferential
this time
loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples
•
RC drilling is logged qualitatively by the
have been geologically and
on-site geologist from drill chip samples
geotechnically logged to a level of
taken every metre
detail to support appropriate Mineral
•
Logging is undertaken on geology,
Resource estimation, mining studies
alteration,
veining,
sulphides
and
and metallurgical studies.
shearing. Logging of vein and sulphide
• Whether logging is qualitative or
percentages is semi-quantitative
quantitative in nature. Core (or
•
All drill metres are logged
costean, channel, etc) photography.
• The total length and percentage of
the relevant intersections logged.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
•
Sub-sampling
•
If core, whether cut or sawn and
•
Composite samples were taken via
techniques and
whether quarter, half or all core
scooping of 4 single metre samples to
sample preparation
taken.
achieve 2-4k g sample weight
•
If non-core, whether riffled, tube
•
Single metre RC samples were split on the
sampled, rotary split, etc and
rig using a conical splitter into calico
whether sampled wet or dry.
bags which is the most repeatable
• For all sample types, the nature,
splitting method for RC chip samples
•
Care was taken to maintain dry samples,
quality and appropriateness of the
sample preparation technique.
and any moist or wet samples were
• Quality control procedures adopted
noted in the field
•
20th samples were field duplicated to
for all sub-sampling stages to
maximise representivity of samples.
control forsampling biases in the field.
• Measures taken to ensure that the
This was via takinga second conical split
replicate off the rig.
sampling is representative of the in-
situ material collected, including for
instance results for field
duplicate/second-half sampling.
• Whether sample sizes are
appropriate to the grain size of the
material being sampled.
•
Quality of assay
•
The nature, quality and
•
Jimberlana RC drill samplesare analysed
data and laboratory
appropriateness of the assaying and
by 48 element 4 acid digest
tests
laboratory procedures used and
•
Laboratory
standards, duplicates and
whether the technique is considered
blanks were in addition to the company
partial or total.
QAQC samples
•
For geophysical tools, spectrometers,
•
QAQC for all batches were
handheld XRF instruments, etc, the
inspected
and classified as
•
parameters used in determining the
acceptable
Discuss any adjustment to assay
analysis including instrument make
and model, reading times,
calibrations factors applied and their
derivation, etc.
• Nature of quality control procedures
adopted (e.g. standards, blanks,
duplicates, external laboratory
checks) and whether acceptable
levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias)
and precision have been
established.
•
Verification of
•
The verification of significant
•
Samples were recorded in the field on
sampling and
intersections by either independent
hard copy maps and notebooks and
assaying
or alternative company personnel.
locations compared to GPS data
•
The use of twinned holes.
•
Assay data is unadjusted but rounded to
• Documentation of primary data,
2decimal places.
data entry procedures, data
verification, data storage (physical
and electronic) protocols.
data.
•
Location of data
•
Accuracy and quality of surveys used
•
Samples and drill holes were located in
points
to locate drill holes (collar and down-
the field on appropriate aerial
hole surveys), trenches, mine
photography and fixed with a handheld
workings and other locations used in
Garmin GPS unit
Mineral Resource estimation.
•
Datum is MGA 1994 Zone 51 South
• Specification of the grid system used.
•
Accuracy is +/-2m and adequate
• Quality and adequacy of
topographic control.
•
Data spacing and
•
Data spacing for reporting of
•
Drill sections spacing was at 100 metres
distribution
Exploration Results.
along strike spread evenly over the
• Whether the data spacing and
GAIP anomalies, with holes spaced at
100 metres along each line.
distribution is sufficient to establish the
degree of geological and grade
continuity appropriate for the Mineral
Resource and Ore Reserve
estimation procedure(s) and
classifications applied.
• Whether sample compositing has
been applied.
