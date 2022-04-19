BLB : Price movement

19" April, 2022
To, National
Stock
Exchange
of
India
Limited
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051
Kind Attn: Scrip Code: Subject:
Dear Ma'am,
Mr. Binoy Yohannan, Chief Manager- Surveillance BLBLIMITED
Clarification on movement in price
We are in receipt of your letter Ref No. NSE/CM/Surveillance/11869 dated 2022 regarding Movement in Price.
April 18,
We would like to inform you that the Company is in compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations
and has been promptly informing
the
stock exchanges on all events and information, which have
a bearing on operation or performance of the Company.
There is no undisclosed/ price sensitive information or any impending announcement/ corporate action which needs to be informed to the exchange at this point of time.
Further, we would like to assure you that Company will, as required under SEB] (LODR) . Regulations 2015, continue to promptly inform the exchanges of all material events/ information/ actions.
The above clarification may please be taken on record.
|
Thanks
|
&
|
Regards,
|
For
|
Limited
Ni Garud Company Secretary
Disclaimer
