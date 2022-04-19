Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BLB Limited
  News
  Summary
    BLBLIMITED   INE791A01024

BLB LIMITED

(BLBLIMITED)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/19 01:18:33 am EDT
30.70 INR   -4.95%
01:04aBLB : Price movement
PU
02/04BLB Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021BLB Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
BLB : Price movement

04/19/2022 | 01:04am EDT
19" April, 2022

To, National

Stock

Exchange

of

India

Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051

Kind Attn: Scrip Code: Subject:

Dear Ma'am,

Mr. Binoy Yohannan, Chief Manager- Surveillance BLBLIMITED

Clarification on movement in price

We are in receipt of your letter Ref No. NSE/CM/Surveillance/11869 dated 2022 regarding Movement in Price.

April 18,

We would like to inform you that the Company is in compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations

and has been promptly informing

the

stock exchanges on all events and information, which have

a bearing on operation or performance of the Company.

There is no undisclosed/ price sensitive information or any impending announcement/ corporate action which needs to be informed to the exchange at this point of time.

Further, we would like to assure you that Company will, as required under SEB] (LODR) . Regulations 2015, continue to promptly inform the exchanges of all material events/ information/ actions.

The above clarification may please be taken on record.

Thanks

&

Regards,

For

Limited

Ni Garud Company Secretary

Disclaimer

BLB Limited published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
