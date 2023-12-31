Certain Common Stock of Bleach, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023.

December 30, 2023 Share

Certain Common Stock of Bleach, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 179 days starting from 5-JUL-2023 to 31-DEC-2023.



Details:

With regard to the offering and the secondary offering by way of purchase and acceptance by the underwriters, Keisuke Odaira, the lender and seller; Scoville and Kotael Trust Co., Ltd., the Company's stock acquisition rights holders, Atsushi Inada, Midori Watanabe, Hiroaki Soma, Minoru Togawa, Hiroki Asai, Asuto Ito, Masaaki Nishimura, Hirohiro Tomita, Atsuhiro Matoyama, Tora Ogiwara, and Kenta Uno , Saki Matoyama, Oriura Fukuda, Yuki Ozawa, Yoshiaki Aoyama, Makoto Kouno, Yuto Nakamura, Taishi Suzuki, Key Players Co., Ltd., Ryo Sasamori, Mai Takahara, Ryosuke Kawahigashi, Kentoshi Akagi, Univis Total Service Co., Ltd. , Hiromichi Okawa, Yoko Hoshi, and nine others will provide the joint lead managing company with a contract starting from the date of conclusion of the primary underwriting agreement for the offering and the secondary offering by the underwriters, and counting from the listing (trading start date) date. During the period until December 31, 2023, which is the 180th day of the lock-up period (hereinafter referred to as the ?lock-up period?), without obtaining the prior written consent of the joint lead manager, promised not to issue, transfer or sell the Company's common stock (including latent stock) held by calculation and the securities with the right to acquire the Company's common stock.