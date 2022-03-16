Blend Changes Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results to March 31, 2022

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. A press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted prior to the call on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.blend.com.

The call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-844-763-8274, or 1-412-717-9224 for international callers. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed at the same website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The replay will be available through April 10, 2022 using the access code 7624623.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers — from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks — use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

