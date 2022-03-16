Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blend Labs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLND   US09352U1088

BLEND LABS, INC.

(BLND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blend Changes Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results to March 31, 2022

03/16/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. A press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted prior to the call on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.blend.com.

The call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-844-763-8274, or 1-412-717-9224 for international callers. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed at the same website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The replay will be available through April 10, 2022 using the access code 7624623.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers — from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks — use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLEND LABS, INC.
04:19pBlend Changes Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results t..
BU
03/15Wells Fargo Lowers Blend Labs Price Target to $11 From $15, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
03/08Blend Labs Tumbles Over 8% on Heavy Volume Tuesday Afternoon After Hitting Lowest Level..
MT
02/28Blend to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 22, 2022
BU
02/14Keefe Bruyette & Woods Starts Blend Labs at Market Perform With $11.75 Price Target
MT
02/04NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Amazon.com, Snap -2-
DJ
01/25KeyBanc Adjusts Blend Labs' Price Target to $10 From $16, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
01/13Piper Sandler Adjusts Blend Labs' Price Target to $10 from $13, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
01/12Certain Warrants of Blend Labs, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-JA..
CI
01/12Certain Stock options of Blend Labs, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLEND LABS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 369 M - -
Net income 2021 -146 M - -
Net cash 2021 166 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 409 M 1 409 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 577
Free-Float -
Chart BLEND LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blend Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLEND LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,13 $
Average target price 15,82 $
Spread / Average Target 158%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nima Ghamsari Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Mayopoulos President & Director
Marc Greenberg Head-Finance & People
Kallol Das Engineering Head
Crystal Sumner Secretary, Head-Legal, Compliance & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLEND LABS, INC.-16.49%1 409
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.76%362 741
NETFLIX, INC.-42.94%152 612
PROSUS N.V.-42.34%118 310
AIRBNB, INC.-13.54%91 217
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.93%58 243