Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blend Labs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLND   US09352U1088

BLEND LABS, INC.

(BLND)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-09 pm EDT
0.7799 USD   +10.78%
05:56pBlend Labs : Q1 2023 Earnings Supplemental Slides
PU
04:40pEarnings Flash (BLND) BLEND Posts Q1 Revenue $37.3M, vs. Street Est of $33.8M
MT
04:14pBlend Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blend Labs : Q1 2023 Earnings Supplemental Slides

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blend Labs, Inc.

Q1 2023 Earnings

Supplemental Slides

MAY 9, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Blend's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "would," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Blend's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Blend's financial condition and operating performance, including its outlook, market size and growth opportunities, capital expenditures, plans for future operations, competitive positions, technological capabilities, strategic relationships, Blend's opportunity to increase market share and penetration in its existing customers, projections for a sharp decrease in mortgage loan origination volumes, other macroeconomic and industry conditions, Blend's ability to create long-term value for our customers, and Blend's expectations for revenue growth. If any of the risks or uncertainties related to the forward-looking statements develop or if any of the assumptions related to the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Blend's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 that will be filed following this presentation. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to Blend and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and Blend disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

In addition to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, and non-GAAP net loss. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude non-cashstock-based compensation and warrant amortization expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-recurringacquisition-related costs, and non-recurring income tax expenses or benefits related to acquisitions. These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Blend's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Blend's ongoing operational performance and trends, in allowing for greater transparency with respect to measures used by Blend's management in their financial and operational decision making, and in comparing Blend's results of operations with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses. However, it is important to note that the particular items excluded from, or included in, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. In addition, other companies may utilize metrics that are not similar to Blend's.

The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Blend's financial statements. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this presentation for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results. Management encourages investors and others to review Blend's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

This presentation contains statistical data, estimates and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information, as well as other information based on Blend's internal sources. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information. Blend has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, Blend makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that information nor does Blend undertake to update such information after the date of this presentation.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue of $37.3 million exceeded guidance, driven by mortgage loan volume growth

Non-GAAP operating loss outperformed top end of guidance by 17% as Blend executes on efficiency initiatives

Added more than 8 percentage points to Blend's funded mortgage market share in the second half of 2022

Blend aligns reporting structure with its growth trajectory

old

Platform

Mortgage

Mortgage

Consumer Banking & Marketplace

eClose

Deposit

Income

Personal

Auto

Home Equity

Insurance

Realty

Credit Cards

Professional Services

Software-enabled Title

Title365

Traditional title

new

Platform

Software:

Mortgage Suite*

Mortgage Income

Insurance Realty eClose for Mortgage

Consumer Banking Suite*

Auto

Personal

Credit Cards

Home Equity

Deposit

eClose for CB

Professional Services

Title

Software-enabled title

Traditional title

Blend is refining segment reporting in 2023 with the following enhancements:

Platform Segment

  • Includes Software and Professional Services
  • Software features Blend's Mortgage Suite and Consumer Banking Suite

Title segment

  • Includes both software-enabled and traditional title

* See Notes 3 and 4 included in Appendix

Blend's Continued Progress in a Challenging Market

Consumer Banking Suite* Revenue

Mortgage Suite* Revenue

$6.0M

34% YoY increase

$30.0M

$5.2M

$4.0M

$20.0M

$3.9M

$2.0M

$10.0M

$0.0

$0.0

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Down 33% YoY despite an estimated 58% decline in industry-wide mortgage loan origination volumes

$26.8M

$17.8M

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

*See Note 3 included in Appendix

* See Note 4 included in Appendix

Disclaimer

Blend Labs Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BLEND LABS, INC.
05:56pBlend Labs : Q1 2023 Earnings Supplemental Slides
PU
04:40pEarnings Flash (BLND) BLEND Posts Q1 Revenue $37.3M, vs. Street Est of $33.8M
MT
04:14pBlend Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04:10pBlend Labs, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or P..
AQ
05/04Blend Labs, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or S..
AQ
05/04Blend Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
BU
05/03Insider Sell: Blend Labs
MT
04/28Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Blend Labs to $1.50 From $2.50, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
04/26Blend to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023
BU
04/25Atlantic Coast Mortgage Streamlines eClosings with Blend
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLEND LABS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 166 M - -
Net income 2023 -207 M - -
Net cash 2023 8,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,86x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 546
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BLEND LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blend Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLEND LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,78 $
Average target price 1,67 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nima Ghamsari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kallol Das Head-Engineering
Amir Jafari Head-Finance & Administration
Gerald C. Chen Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLEND LABS, INC.-51.11%172
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.70%2 294 963
SYNOPSYS INC.16.37%56 617
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.76%56 053
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.28%52 522
SEA LIMITED62.08%47 795
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer