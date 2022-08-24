Log in
    BLND   US09352U1088

BLEND LABS, INC.

(BLND)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
2.990 USD   +3.82%
04:58pBLEND LABS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:58pBLEND LABS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/19Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Blend Labs' Price Target to $4 From $5, Reiterates Hold Rating
MT
Blend Labs : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/24/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Sumner Crystal
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Blend Labs, Inc. [BLND] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
415 KEARNY ST.
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN FRANCISCO CA 94108
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Sumner Crystal
415 KEARNY ST.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA94108

Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk
Signatures
/s/ Crystal Sumner 2022-08-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares sold to cover tax obligations in connection with the vesting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs").
(2) This sale price represents the weighted average sale price of the shares sold ranging from $2.795 to $2.985 per share. Upon request by the Commission staff, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer, the Reporting Person will provide full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this Form 4.
(3) Certain of these shares are represented by previously reported RSUs.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Blend Labs Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 20:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
