Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blend Labs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLND   US09352U1088

BLEND LABS, INC.

(BLND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blend Onboards More Than 125 Lenders and 21,000 Settlement Agents for its Digital Closing Product Within 18 Months, Saving $135 per Loan Closed

12/08/2021 | 09:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blend (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Blend Close, their digital closing solution for mortgage and home equity products, has been adopted by more than 125 lenders, including Alcova Mortgage, UCCU, AMC Mortgage, PRMG, and SWBC Mortgage, since its launch in May 2020. In addition, 21,000 settlement agents have been on-boarded onto Blend’s cloud banking platform to participate in closings, further supporting the ability of Blend Close to handle increased volume and drive impact.

Early customers using Blend Close took two days off of closing times, and closers were able to close two more loans per day, resulting in a calculated savings of $135 per loan, according to a study conducted by Marketwise Advisors, which involved direct interviews and a comprehensive survey involving 25 banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage banks using Blend’s mortgage and e-close solutions. The study also found that Blend customers utilizing both Blend Mortgage and Blend Close experienced an 11 percent reduction in document errors, a 13 percent reduction in missing signatures, and a 12 percent reduction in missing or lost notes. Further, by fully digitizing the mortgage loan and closing process end-to-end, the financial services industry can save approximately 280 sheets of paper per transaction, lessening the burden on the planet.

As the world shifts more towards digital processes, consumers also expect highly personalized, simple experiences in all aspects of their daily lives, including the financial services firms they use. By offering a digitized solution for the closing process, consumers now have the opportunity to schedule their appointment for finalizing their mortgage whenever or wherever they like.

Erik Wrobel, Head of Product at Blend, said, “The successful and continued adoption of Blend Close highlights that using a single platform to provide a seamless digital experience to consumers throughout every point during the homeownership journey not only affords financial services firms a competitive advantage, it’s now table stakes for everyone to provide the virtual-first approaches consumers expect.”

For more information on Blend and Blend Close, please visit blend.com.

About Blend

Blend’s cloud banking platform is designed to power the end-to-end consumer journey for any banking product, from application to close. Our technology is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 330 other financial services firms to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen relationships. Through our software, we enable our customers to process an average of more than $5 billion in loans per day, helping consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BLEND LABS, INC.
09:14aBlend Onboards More Than 125 Lenders and 21,000 Settlement Agents for its Digital Closi..
BU
12/03Blend to Participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference
BU
11/22Blend to Participate in the KBW Innovation in Finance Conference
BU
11/19Blend to Participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit
BU
11/17Blend and PRMG Expand Relationship Beyond Mortgage Origination to Include Closing, Titl..
BU
11/15BLEND LABS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
11/11Blend to Participate in the CITI FinTech Conference
BU
11/11Blend Labs Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Analysts Cut Price Targets -- Shares Slum..
MT
11/11Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Blend Labs to $23 From $27, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/11Piper Sandler Adjusts Blend Labs' Price Target to $19 from $24, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLEND LABS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 368 M - -
Net income 2021 -165 M - -
Net cash 2021 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 104 M 2 104 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
EV / Sales 2022 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 577
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart BLEND LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blend Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLEND LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,15 $
Average target price 21,14 $
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nima Ghamsari Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Mayopoulos President & Director
Marc Greenberg Head-Finance & People
Kallol Das Engineering Head
Crystal Sumner Secretary, Head-Legal, Compliance & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLEND LABS, INC.0.00%2 104
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.77%567 311
NETFLIX, INC.15.69%277 102
PROSUS N.V.-14.03%269 226
AIRBNB, INC.23.19%114 680
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.33%73 880