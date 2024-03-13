Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. A press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted prior to the discussion on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.blend.com.

A link to the live discussion will be made available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. A replay will also be made available following the discussion at the same website.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

