Blend : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 19, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend Labs, Inc (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud software, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results. Hosting the call will be Nima Ghamsari, Co-Founder and Head of Blend, Tim Mayopoulos, President, and Marc Greenberg, Head of Finance. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com . The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or (201) 689-8471 for international callers. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed at the same website or by dialing (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13722121. The replay will be available through Thursday, August 26, 2021.

About Blend

Blend's cloud banking platform is designed to power the end-to-end consumer journey for any banking product, from application to close. Our technology is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 290 other financial services firms to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen relationships. Through our software, we enable our customers to process an average of more than $5 billion in loans per day, helping consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com .

