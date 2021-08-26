Log in
    BLND   US09352U1088

BLEND LABS, INC.

(BLND)
Blend : to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

08/26/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Marc Greenberg, Head of Finance, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021. The discussion will begin at 9:45 a.m. PT / 12:45pm ET.

This fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same Web address for 10 days following the conference.

About Blend

Blend’s cloud banking platform is designed to power the end-to-end consumer journey for any banking product, from application to close. Our technology is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 310 other financial services firms to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen relationships. Through our software, we enable our customers to process an average of more than $5 billion in loans per day, helping consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com.


Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 350 M - -
Net income 2021 -105 M - -
Net cash 2021 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 615 M 3 615 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,12x
EV / Sales 2022 9,26x
Nbr of Employees 577
Free-Float 80,8%
Managers and Directors
Nima Ghamsari Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Mayopoulos President & Director
Marc Greenberg Head-Finance & People
Kallol Das Engineering Head
Crystal Sumner Secretary, Head-Legal, Compliance & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLEND LABS, INC.0.00%3 496
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.35%580 269
PROSUS N.V.-18.96%268 799
NETFLIX, INC.1.27%242 357
AIRBNB, INC.9.23%99 328
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.53%78 295