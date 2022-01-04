Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blend Labs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLND   US09352U1088

BLEND LABS, INC.

(BLND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blend to Participate in the Needham Growth Conference

01/04/2022 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and head of Blend, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022. The discussion will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

This discussion will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same web address for 10 days following the conference.

About Blend

Blend’s cloud banking platform is designed to power the end-to-end consumer journey for any banking product, from application to close. Our technology is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 330 other financial services firms to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen relationships. Through our software, we enable our customers to process an average of more than $5 billion in loans per day, helping consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLEND LABS, INC.
05:16pBlend to Participate in the Needham Growth Conference
BU
2021BLEND LABS, INC.(NYSE : BLND) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021UNDER THE HOOD : How integration strategies power cloud lending software
PU
2021BLEND LABS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Blend Labs, Inc. Appoints Ciara Burnham as A Member of the Board
CI
2021BLEND LABS : In conversation with Ciara Burham, Blend's newest board member
PU
2021BLEND LABS : 5 tips to help loan officers close more loans
PU
2021Wells Fargo Adjusts Blend Labs PT to $15 From $20, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
2021Piper Sandler Adjusts Blend Labs' Price Target to $13 From $19, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
2021Blend Onboards More Than 125 Lenders and 21,000 Settlement Agents for its Digital Closi..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLEND LABS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 368 M - -
Net income 2021 -169 M - -
Net cash 2021 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 708 M 1 708 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 577
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart BLEND LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blend Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLEND LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,43 $
Average target price 19,57 $
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nima Ghamsari Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Mayopoulos President & Director
Marc Greenberg Head-Finance & People
Kallol Das Engineering Head
Crystal Sumner Secretary, Head-Legal, Compliance & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLEND LABS, INC.1.23%1 708
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.49%555 042
NETFLIX, INC.0.00%264 606
PROSUS N.V.0.76%214 347
AIRBNB, INC.3.72%108 130
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.82%85 268