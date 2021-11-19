Blende Silver : Private Placement Announcement

Log in
BLENDE SILVER CORP.

11/19/2021
November 19, 2021
Private Placement Announcement

Vancouver, Canada - Blende Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: BAG) announcesa non-brokered private placement of both Flow-Trough and Non Flow-Through units. Up to 15,000,000 Flow-though units, at a price of $0.10 per unit and up to 18,750,000 Non Flow-Through units, at a price of $0.08 per unit could be issued, All units will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 per share for a period of 4 years from the closing.

Theproceeds from the private placement will be used to advance the Blende property and for general working capital. The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and all securities are subject to a four month hold period. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the private placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Blende Silver Corp.


Blende Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on silver-zinc-lead exploration and development at the company's flagship Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The 100% owned property is the largest carbonate-hosted Ag-Zn-Pb deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Ag-Zn-Pb deposits in Western Canada. It is winter-road accessible, <_st13a_metricconverter productid="5,345 ha" _w3a_st="on">5,345 ha and situated <_st13a_metricconverter productid="63 km" _w3a_st="on">63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property has had more than $9.2M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blende Silver); including <_st13a_metricconverter productid="25,195 meters" _w3a_st="on">25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drillholes.

For further information please contact:

Blende Silver Corp.

"Andrew H. Rees"

Andrew H. Rees, Director

Tel: 604-505-3739

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Blende Silver Corp. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Blende Silver Corp. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

Blende Silver Corp. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


