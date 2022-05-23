Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Blender Bites Limited
  News
  Summary
    BITE   CA09353K1093

BLENDER BITES LIMITED

(BITE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  - 
0.000000 CAD    0.00%
Blender Bites Increases Canadian Presence in the World's Largest Club Store Chain by 91%, with Addition of Western Canada Locations

05/23/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL40, WKN: A3DWAM), an award winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that it has received its first purchase commitment for its popular Power Berry and Green D-tox variety pack from Canada’s Western Division of the world’s largest club store chain (the “club chain”).

The Company has witnessed tremendous success since launching in 42 locations of the club chain’s Eastern Canada locations and is optimistic and looking forward to building out its new relationship with the chain’s Western Canada division.   The SKU will be available in early June 2022 to the thirty-eight (38) locations across the four (4) provinces that comprise the Western Division, namely British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Once available in the Western Division, Blender Bites’ Power Berry and Green D-tox 1-step smoothie innovation will have almost doubled its footprint in club chain locations, increasing its presence from the original 42 stores in the East, to 80 stores, inclusive of the new Western Canada locations, which represents an impressive 91% increase in club chain locations, and a significant opportunity for even greater revenue generation.

Blender’s award-winning 1-step smoothie pucks, which have just been named Product of the Year Canada for 2022 in the organic beverage category, are made with a variety of delicious organic fruits, greens and functional ingredients, including immune supporting plant-based vitamins and minerals, to provide consumers with a convenient solution for their daily smoothie routine.

Through our expansion in Western Canada, we have been given the opportunity to double our Canadian distribution channels to the largest warehouse club store chain in the world. We look to achieve a greater level of success than we are currently witnessing in Eastern Canada due to the buying trends in Western Canada, and will aim to double revenue through this expansion,” stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company’s CEO and Founder.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned “easy smoothie” product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com
Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT
This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Financials
Sales 2021 0,94 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
Net income 2021 -16,0 M -12,5 M -12,5 M
Net cash 2021 2,55 M 2,00 M 2,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,8 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 46,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chelsie Hodge Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Balderson Chief Financial Officer
Patrick C. T. Morris Independent Director
Christopher Mackay Independent Director
Grant Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLENDER BITES LIMITED170.27%27
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-10.26%4 556
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-2.03%1 111
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-26.75%550
BONDUELLE-24.22%535
LA DORIA S.P.A.0.00%531