Blender Financial Technologies : H1 2022 Blender Financial Statements

As of June 30, 2022
Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2022
Contents
Page
Condensed consolidated balance sheet
2
Condensed consolidated statement of loss
3
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive loss
4
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
5
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
6-7
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
as at June 30,
as at December
31,
2022
2021
2021
Unaudited
Audited
Thousands NIS
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
31,481
75,552
64,928
Restricted Cash
18,006
532
139
Trade receivables
7,438
7,150
6,476
Current maturities of loans to customers
22,661
13,095
16,501
Total current assets
79,586
96,329
88,044
Non-current Assets
Non-current maturities of loans to customers
60,234
38,068
43,923
Fixed assets, net
1,621
264
1,336
Intangible assets
4,003
2,100
3,041
Right-of-use assets
3,884
511
3,914
long-term Trade receivables
1,813
20
101
long-term Restricted Cash
-
-
408
Total non-current assets
71,555
40,963
52,723
Total assets
151,141
137,292
140,767
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Current loans maturities
26,712
12,428
19,126
Trade payables
1,756
733
1,182
Other payables and credit balances
8,199
5,601
7,795
Current maturities of lease liabilities
540
316
528
Total current liabilities
37,207
19,078
28,631
Non-current liabilities
Other long-term liabilities
15
560
510
Long-term loans
54,102
37,129
41,793
Lease liabilities
3,629
122
3,460
Total non-current liabilities
57,746
37,811
45,763
Total liabilities
94,953
56,889
74,394
Equity
Share capital
74
74
74
Share premium
142,040
141,314
142,040
Foreign currency translation reserve
)375(
472
14
Capital Reserve
22,450
22,190
22,002
Accumulated deficit
)107,979(
)83,639(
)97,734(
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
56,210
80,411
66,396
Non-controlling interests
)22(
)8(
)23(
Total Equity
56,188
80,403
66,373
Total liabilities and equity
151,141
137,292
140,767
Doron Aviv
Gal Aviv
Chen Meshulami Cohen
Chairman of the Board of Directors
CEO and Member of the Board of Directors
CFO
Date of approval of financial statements: 23 August 2022
2
Consolidated Income Statements for the period ended
June 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
2021
Unaudited
Audited
Thousands NIS
Revenues
Commissions from credit activity
9,871
6,748
13,123
Interest Income on customers loans
3,059
1,859
4,568
Gross income
12,930
8,607
17,691
Expenses for credit losses
1,239
303
381
Interest expenses related to lending activity
2,831
1,749
5,013
Total income, net
8,860
6,555
12,297
Costs and expenses
Cost of services
4,849
)*( 3,159
)*( 7,296
Research and development expenses
1,527
)*( 672
)*( 1,595
Selling and marketing expenses
4,777
3,248
8,517
General and administrative expenses
8,616
6,336
14,559
Total operating expenses
19,769
13,415
31,967
Operating loss
)10,909(
)6,860(
)19,670(
Financing expenses
)180(
)57(
)898(
Financing income
855
64
-
Financing income (expenses), net
675
7
)898(
Loss before income tax
)10,234(
)6,853(
)20,568(
Income tax (expense)
)10(
71
)324(
Loss for the period
)10,244(
)6,782(
)20,892(
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
1
)4(
)19(
Net loss attributable to shareholders of the
)10,245(
)6,778(
)20,873(
Company
Net loss
)10,244(
)6,782(
)20,892(
Net loss per share attributable to
shareholders of the Company
Basic and diluted loss per share (NIS)
1.39
0.97
2.90
(*) Reclassified.
3
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the
period ended
June 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
2021
Unaudited
Audited
Thousands NIS
Loss for the period
Other comprehensive loss
:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Total other comprehensive income for the year that after initial recognition in comprehensive income was or will be
Total comprehensive loss
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non- controlling interests
Total comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders of the Company
)10,244(
)6,782(
)20,892(
)389(
)54(
)512(
)389(
)54(
)512(
)10,633(
)6,836(
)21,404(
1
)4(
)19(
)10,634(
)6,832(
)21,404(
