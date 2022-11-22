Advanced search
    BLND   IL0011720971

BLENDER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES

(BLND)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-20
4.984 ILS   -0.32%
Blender Financial Technologies : H1 2022 Blender Financial Statements

11/22/2022 | 07:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLENDER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Consolidated Financial

Statements

As of June 30, 2022

BLENDER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2022

Contents

Page

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

2

Condensed consolidated statement of loss

3

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive loss

4

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

5

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

6-7

BLENDER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

as at June 30,

as at December

31,

2022

2021

2021

Unaudited

Audited

Thousands NIS

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

31,481

75,552

64,928

Restricted Cash

18,006

532

139

Trade receivables

7,438

7,150

6,476

Current maturities of loans to customers

22,661

13,095

16,501

Total current assets

79,586

96,329

88,044

Non-current Assets

Non-current maturities of loans to customers

60,234

38,068

43,923

Fixed assets, net

1,621

264

1,336

Intangible assets

4,003

2,100

3,041

Right-of-use assets

3,884

511

3,914

long-term Trade receivables

1,813

20

101

long-term Restricted Cash

-

-

408

Total non-current assets

71,555

40,963

52,723

Total assets

151,141

137,292

140,767

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities

Current loans maturities

26,712

12,428

19,126

Trade payables

1,756

733

1,182

Other payables and credit balances

8,199

5,601

7,795

Current maturities of lease liabilities

540

316

528

Total current liabilities

37,207

19,078

28,631

Non-current liabilities

Other long-term liabilities

15

560

510

Long-term loans

54,102

37,129

41,793

Lease liabilities

3,629

122

3,460

Total non-current liabilities

57,746

37,811

45,763

Total liabilities

94,953

56,889

74,394

Equity

Share capital

74

74

74

Share premium

142,040

141,314

142,040

Foreign currency translation reserve

)375(

472

14

Capital Reserve

22,450

22,190

22,002

Accumulated deficit

)107,979(

)83,639(

)97,734(

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

56,210

80,411

66,396

Non-controlling interests

)22(

)8(

)23(

Total Equity

56,188

80,403

66,373

Total liabilities and equity

151,141

137,292

140,767

Doron Aviv

Gal Aviv

Chen Meshulami Cohen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

CEO and Member of the Board of Directors

CFO

Date of approval of financial statements: 23 August 2022

2

BLENDER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Consolidated Income Statements for the period ended

June 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

Unaudited

Audited

Thousands NIS

Revenues

Commissions from credit activity

9,871

6,748

13,123

Interest Income on customers loans

3,059

1,859

4,568

Gross income

12,930

8,607

17,691

Expenses for credit losses

1,239

303

381

Interest expenses related to lending activity

2,831

1,749

5,013

Total income, net

8,860

6,555

12,297

Costs and expenses

Cost of services

4,849

)*( 3,159

)*( 7,296

Research and development expenses

1,527

)*( 672

)*( 1,595

Selling and marketing expenses

4,777

3,248

8,517

General and administrative expenses

8,616

6,336

14,559

Total operating expenses

19,769

13,415

31,967

Operating loss

)10,909(

)6,860(

)19,670(

Financing expenses

)180(

)57(

)898(

Financing income

855

64

-

Financing income (expenses), net

675

7

)898(

Loss before income tax

)10,234(

)6,853(

)20,568(

Income tax (expense)

)10(

71

)324(

Loss for the period

)10,244(

)6,782(

)20,892(

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

1

)4(

)19(

Net loss attributable to shareholders of the

)10,245(

)6,778(

)20,873(

Company

Net loss

)10,244(

)6,782(

)20,892(

Net loss per share attributable to

shareholders of the Company

Basic and diluted loss per share (NIS)

1.39

0.97

2.90

(*) Reclassified.

3

BLENDER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended

June 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

Unaudited

Audited

Thousands NIS

Loss for the period

Other comprehensive loss:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Total other comprehensive income for the year that after initial recognition in comprehensive income was or will be

Total comprehensive loss

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non- controlling interests

Total comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders of the Company

)10,244(

)6,782(

)20,892(

)389(

)54(

)512(

)389(

)54(

)512(

)10,633(

)6,836(

)21,404(

1

)4(

)19(

)10,634(

)6,832(

)21,404(

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

