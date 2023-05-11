Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Blender Financial Technologies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLND   IL0011720971

BLENDER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES

(BLND)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-09
4.748 ILS   -7.03%
01:04pBlender Financial Technologies : Termination of coverage report
PU
03/30Blender Financial Technologies Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Blender Financial Technologies : H1 2022 Blender Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blender Financial Technologies : Termination of coverage report

05/11/2023 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following the completion of its contracted two-year engagement under the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Research Scheme, Frost and Sullivan Independent Equity Research is terminating coverage.

הרבחה לש רוקיסה תליחתל םייתנש םות םע יטילנאה יוסיכה תא הקיספמ מ"עב ץועייו רקחמ ןבילאס דנא טסורפ

.א"תב הסרובה לש הזילנאה תינכת יאנתב עובקכ

Disclaimer

Blender Financial Technologies Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BLENDER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES
01:04pBlender Financial Technologies : Termination of coverage report
PU
03/30Blender Financial Technologies Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2022Blender Financial Technologies : H1 2022 Blender Financial Statements
PU
2022Blender Financial Technologies : Q3 2022 Summary Blender Financial Technologies
PU
2022Blender Financial Technologies : H1 2022 Summary Blender Financial Technologies
PU
2022Blender Financial Technologies Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30..
CI
2022Blender Financial Technologies : closed on 50 mm in financing from a leading alternative ..
PU
2022Blender Financial Technologies : Q1 2022 Summary Blender Financial Technologies
PU
2022Blender Financial Technologies : Analysis update following financial report
PU
2022Blender Financial Technologies Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 23,8 M 6,53 M 6,53 M
Net income 2022 -17,2 M -4,71 M -4,71 M
Net Debt 2022 65,9 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,2 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart BLENDER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Blender Financial Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,75 ILS
Average target price 28,20 ILS
Spread / Average Target 494%
Managers and Directors
Gal Aviv Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ran Weisberg Chief Financial Officer
Doron Aviv Chairman
Boaz Aviv Director, Chief Technology Officer & Deputy CEO
Mark Perry Manager-Credit Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLENDER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES5.32%13
INTUIT INC.10.87%121 061
ADYEN N.V.9.19%47 850
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-18.73%32 667
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.71.54%13 475
WORLDLINE7.94%12 196
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer