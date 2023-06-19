Blessed Textiles : Miscellaneous Information

You may kindly inform the members of the exchange and TRE certificate holders accordingly.

In pursuance of decision by the board of directors in their meeting enclosed notice of cancellation of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 23rd June, 2023 published in English ("Business Recorder") and Urdu ("Duniya news") newspapers on 17th June, 2023.

BLESSED TEXTILES LIMITED

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that board of directors in their meeting held on 16th June, 2023 have decided not to increase the authorized capital of the company. This increase in authorized capital was proposed to be approved in the extra ordinary general meeting ("EOGM") scheduled for 23rd June 2023

The board of directors have also withdrawn all the other agenda items to be conducted at EOGM and if deemed appropriate the same will recommended by the board of directors at the next general meeting of the company.

Consequently, the planned EOGM of the company to be held on Friday 23rd, 2023 at 03:30 pm, at the registered office of the Company i.e. Umer House, 23/I, Sector 23, S. M. Farooq Road, Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi stands cancelled.

Similarly, the closure of shares transfer book of the company communicated earlier for the purpose of the EOGM from 17th June, 2023 till 23rd June, 2023 also stands cancelled.