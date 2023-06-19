Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Blessed Textiles Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTL   PK0045201016

BLESSED TEXTILES LIMITED

(BTL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-14
387.58 PKR   -7.50%
02:07aBlessed Textiles : Miscellaneous Information
PU
06/15Blessed Textiles : Emergent Board Meeting (Other than Financial Results)
PU
04/28Blessed Textiles Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blessed Textiles : Miscellaneous Information

06/19/2023 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blessed Textiles Limited

BTL-SEC-096-2023

June 17, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Karachi.

Sir,

Advertisement of notice in newspaper for cancellation of EOGM

In pursuance of decision by the board of directors in their meeting enclosed notice of cancellation of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 23rd June, 2023 published in English ("Business Recorder") and Urdu ("Duniya news") newspapers on 17th June, 2023.

You may kindly inform the members of the exchange and TRE certificate holders accordingly.

Regards,

For Blessed Textiles Limited

Director

  1. The Executive Director/HOD, Offsite-II Department,
    Supervision Division, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.

Email: general.meetings@secp.gov.pk

Karachi Office :

Lahore Office :

Umer House. 23/1, Sector 23, S. M. Farooq Road,

9th Floor, City Towers, 6-K, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-II,

Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi - 74900

Lahore - 54660

Phones : (92-21)35115177-80 Fax : (92-21) 35063002 & 35063003

Phones: (92-42) 111 - 130 - 130, Fax: (92-42) 35770015

E-mail : khioff@umergroup.comWebsite : www.umergroup.com

E-mail :lhroff@umergroup.comWebsite : www.umergroup.com

BLESSED TEXTILES LIMITED

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that board of directors in their meeting held on 16th June, 2023 have decided not to increase the authorized capital of the company. This increase in authorized capital was proposed to be approved in the extra ordinary general meeting ("EOGM") scheduled for 23rd June 2023

The board of directors have also withdrawn all the other agenda items to be conducted at EOGM and if deemed appropriate the same will recommended by the board of directors at the next general meeting of the company.

Consequently, the planned EOGM of the company to be held on Friday 23rd, 2023 at 03:30 pm, at the registered office of the Company i.e. Umer House, 23/I, Sector 23, S. M. Farooq Road, Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi stands cancelled.

Similarly, the closure of shares transfer book of the company communicated earlier for the purpose of the EOGM from 17th June, 2023 till 23rd June, 2023 also stands cancelled.

Karachi:

(By the order of the Board)

Dated: 16th June, 2023

Ghulam Mohiuddin

 

      

202316 23   "EOGM"2023

  "EOGM" 

         



03:30202323"EOGM" 2323/I  

"EOGM"202323202317 





202316





10x2

Disclaimer

Blessed Textiles Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 06:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BLESSED TEXTILES LIMITED
02:07aBlessed Textiles : Miscellaneous Information
PU
06/15Blessed Textiles : Emergent Board Meeting (Other than Financial Results)
PU
04/28Blessed Textiles Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
02/28Blessed Textiles : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended
PU
02/24Blessed Textiles Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
2022Blessed Textiles : Miscellaneous Information
PU
2022Blessed Textiles : Miscellaneous Information
PU
2022Blessed Textiles Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September..
CI
2022Blessed Textiles Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Blessed Textiles : Material Information - Credit Rating
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLESSED TEXTILES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 031 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
Net income 2022 3 207 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2022 3 388 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,98x
Yield 2022 6,73%
Capitalization 2 493 M 8,68 M 8,68 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 496
Free-Float 9,34%
Chart BLESSED TEXTILES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blessed Textiles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Amin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Basit Janjua Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Salim Non-Executive Chairman
Asif Elahi Independent Director
Mustafa Tanvir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLESSED TEXTILES LIMITED10.73%9
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.6.49%8 203
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED6.89%1 246
BROS EASTERN.,LTD-2.98%1 150
ZHEJIANG XINAO TEXTILES INC.49.55%771
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.3.93%743
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer