Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Blink Charging Co.    BLNK

BLINK CHARGING CO.

(BLNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BLNK Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Blink Charging Co. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Blink Charging Co. ("Blink" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLNK) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Blink securities between March 6, 2020 and August 19, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/blnk.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) many of Blink’s charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (2) Blink’s purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (3) the purported growth of the Company’s network has been overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/blnk or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Blink you have until October 23, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLINK CHARGING CO.
11:31aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
11:02aBLNK INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Blink Charging..
BU
08/25BLINK CHARGING : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Blink Charg..
PR
08/25GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
08/25ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
BU
08/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Blink Charging Co. ..
BU
08/21ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
BU
08/21Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
08/20BLINK CHARGING : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Blink Charg..
PR
08/20GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7,16 M - -
Net income 2020 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 245 M 245 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 34,2x
Capi. / Sales 2021 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart BLINK CHARGING CO.
Duration : Period :
Blink Charging Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLINK CHARGING CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 7,74 $
Spread / Highest target 3,36%
Spread / Average Target 3,36%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Farkas Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brendan S. Jones Chief Operating Officer
Michael P. Rama Chief Financial Officer
Donald Engel Director
Ritsaart van Montfrans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLINK CHARGING CO.316.13%245
NEXTERA ENERGY16.17%137 743
ENEL S.P.A.10.35%93 813
IBERDROLA18.68%80 398
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.22%65 881
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.36%59 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group