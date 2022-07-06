Blink Charging Announces Award From Illinois Region 1 Planning Council To Expand Electric Vehicle Charging at Public Agencies and Commercial Businesses

Following a competitive solicitation process, Blink EV charging technology is now available to local municipalities and government agencies across six counties in Northern Illinois

Miami Beach, FL, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that it has been awarded a cooperative purchasing agreement for EV charging equipment and network services from the Region 1 Planning Council in Northern Illinois. The Region 1 Planning Council is a special-purpose, regional government agency providing cross-jurisdictional, government-to-government collaborative planning across Northern Illinois.

The Region 1 Planning Council enables collaborative long-range planning and economic development efficiencies for several counties in the region. The Northern Illinois Council of Governments help local governments and agencies save time and money by leveraging the collective buying power of its 20+ members within its six-county jurisdiction. For providers like Blink, the council of governments program serves as a bridge to introduce new prospective clients to Blink’s EV technology, equipment, and network.

“We’re pleased to have won this opportunity to bring our state-of-the-art technology and equipment to the member communities and agencies who work with the Region 1 Planning Council in Northern Illinois,” commented Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging. “We are seeing tremendous opportunities in the marketplace, reflecting the heightened commitment from local, state and federal entities to establish cost effective and convenient EV infrastructure as the transition to electric vehicles gains momentum. It’s particularly gratifying to win a competitive bidding process like the one for the Region 1 Planning Council, as we believe their selection of Blink speaks to the growing market recognition for the versatility and performance of our EV charging technology, equipment, and network.”

The contract for EV charging equipment and services for up to a 10-year term will enable members of R1’s council of governments to participate under any of Blink’s deployment models with favorable negotiated terms as awarded. The initial plan estimates for up to 700 charging stations to be installed over the term of the purchasing agreement.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 48,000 charging ports across 19 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

