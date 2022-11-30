Blink Charging Congratulates Brandon Jacobs for Being Selected by the Association for Commuter Transportation as a ‘40 Under 40' Transportation Demand Management Professional

Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink”), a leading designer, manufacturer and owner-operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, congratulates Blink Regional Vice President, Brandon Jacobs, on being selected by the Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT) as a 2022 40 Under 40 recipient at the organization’s annual Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Forum, which took place in Atlanta, Georgia. Celebrating the accomplishments of an astounding group of professionals and leaders, the awardees represent a particularly diverse and accomplished cross-section of the TDM industry, including private sector employers, city and state governments, service providers, consultants, and nonprofits committed to solving the transportation and mobility challenges facing their communities and organizations.



"I am honored to be recognized by ACT on their ‘40 Under 40’ list, among so many other accomplished professionals," says Jacobs. "I hold the other winners in the highest regard and am truly flattered to be recognized for doing a job that helps serve a global need as EV adoption continues to expand.”

Brandon was selected for his role as Regional Vice President for Blink where he leads a team of sales executives to meet the growing demand of electric vehicle (EV) charging needs. He is responsible for all sales operations in the east half of the U.S. where he oversees deployments of chargers at multifamily buildings, parking garages, office space, retail, convenient stores, and more.

“These exceptional leaders are pushing the boundaries of TDM from all directions. They are changing the lives of commuters and furthering sustainability initiatives and it’s so fulfilling to recognize them in person. I look forward to the bright multi-modal future that this next generation of TDM professionals is ushering us toward,” said ACT Executive Director, David Straus.

Brandon has dedicated his career to transportation and sustainability and is hyper focused on expanding access to charging stations to alleviate drivers "range anxiety". Brandon, like his fellow executives at Blink are determined to assist in facilitating the transition to an electric future in transportation, realizing that industry is currently the number one emitter of GHG emissions.

“Seeing the next generation of TDM professionals step up and command the spotlight is always a joy to witness,” said ACT President, Connie McGee. “This year’s recipients are working for the good of their communities and are carving a path towards a brighter more sustainable and equitable future for us all. I’m so excited for this year’s recipients and eagerly await their next steps. Congratulations to the recipients once again!”

ACT recognized its 2022 ‘40 Under 40’ TDM Professionals in person with a ceremony sponsored by Commutifi at the Starling Hotel. Attendees of the 2022 TDM Forum gathered to celebrate this remarkable group of emerging leaders.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 59,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

About ACT

The Association for Commuter Transportation is the premier organization and leading advocate for commuter transportation and transportation demand management (TDM) professionals. ACT strives to create an efficient multimodal transportation system by empowering the people, places, and organizations working to advance TDM in order to improve the quality of life of commuters, enhance the livability of communities, and stimulate economic activity.

