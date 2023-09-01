UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 1, 2023
BLINK CHARGING CO.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Nevada001-3839203-0608147

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

605 Lincoln Road, 5th Floor
Miami Beach, Florida		33139
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (305)521-0200
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each ClassTrading Symbol(s)Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common StockBLNKThe NasdaqStock Market LLC

CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

Blink Charging Co.

September 1, 2023

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Form 8-K") is being filed by Blink Charging Co., a Nevada corporation, solely for the purpose of filing Exhibit 5.1 and Exhibit 23.1 (included in Exhibit 5.1) to the Form 8-K.

ITEM 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit
Number		Description
5.1Opinion of Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP.
23.1Consent of Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP (included in the opinion filed as Exhibit 5.1).
104Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

BLINK CHARGING CO.
Dated: September 1, 2023By:

/s/ Brendan S. Jones

Name: Brendan S. Jones
Title:President and Chief Executive Officer

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 21:23:05 UTC.