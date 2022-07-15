Log in
    BLNK   US09354A1007

BLINK CHARGING CO.

(BLNK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
16.98 USD   -3.47%
05:29pBLINK CHARGING CO. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:14pBLINK CHARGING : Financial Statements - Form 8-K
PU
07/13BLINK CHARGING CO. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Blink Charging : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

07/15/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 15, 2022

BLINK CHARGING CO.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-38392 03-0608147

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

605 Lincoln Road, 5th Floor

Miami Beach, Florida

33139
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (305)521-0200

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common Stock BLNK The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Common Stock Purchase Warrants BLNKW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

Blink Charging Co.

July 15, 2022

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Form 8-K") is being filed by Blink Charging Co., a Nevada corporation, solely for the purpose of filing Exhibit 5.1 and Exhibit 23.1 (included in Exhibit 5.1) to the Form 8-K.

ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Number Description
5.1 Opinion of Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP.
23.1 Consent of Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP (included in the opinion filed as Exhibit 5.1).
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

BLINK CHARGING CO.
Dated: July 15, 2022 By: /s/ Michael D. Farkas
Name: Michael D. Farkas
Title: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Blink Charging Co. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 21:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
