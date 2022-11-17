Blink Charging Showcases Three New Powerful EV Charging Products at the LA Auto Show, Providing Greater Flexibility and Accessibility to Homeowners, Fleets and Businesses

The intelligent scalable Blink MQ 200 is a versatile solution and provides full visibility to assist in managing fleets or multifamily locations

Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink”), a leading designer, manufacturer and owner-operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced it is showcasing three new state-of-the-art EV chargers at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show further rounding out the Company’s hardware product portfolio. The release of these of three new products follows recent significant software launched in October.

Displayed at the year’s leading electric vehicle auto show are products that will provide robust, flexible and intelligent solutions to the fastest growing segments for EV infrastructure; single-family residential, fleet, and small footprint DC fast charging. These offerings are designed to provide drivers, property owners and fleet managers with more advanced solutions to their charging needs and complement the recently launched Blink Charging Mobile App and rebuilt-from-the-ground-up Blink Network, rounding out a full line of EV charging solutions.

The Blink LA Auto Show product exhibit is located in the Los Angeles Convention Center’s West Atrium at booth #11 and features the complete Blink product line-up as well as EVs. The Company will host a press conference today, November 17, at 5:05 p.m. PST with additional product and OEM relationship details provided by Blink executives. Attendees will hear Blink executives provide details on the new and up-coming technology offerings, answer questions about the state of the charging industry infrastructure, discuss existing relationships with auto manufacturers, and share what’s next for the leading EV charging company. The press conference will also be live-streamed via YouTube here.

“There is no better place than here at the LA Auto Show, one of the most influential and pre-eminent EV auto shows in the world, to unveil these additional new chargers further expanding our state-of-the-art product line up,” said Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “These next-gen technologies empower drivers and businesses via a seamless, efficient, and affordable charging experience, making charging – and switching to an EV in general – easier than ever before.”

Blink’s new products being unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show , include :

30kW DC Fast Charger

A great new addition to Blink’s DCFC lineup is the new Blink 30 kW DC Fast Charger, a small-footprint charging station designed for speed and flexibility. It features a 7-inch LCD touchscreen display that provides drivers with an intuitive charging process – displaying instructions, real-time feedback while charging, services available, payment options, and any transaction errors.

The Blink 30 kW DCFC was designed to quickly charge tomorrow’s EVs today and offers the perfect balance of size and power, providing up to 100 amps and 1000 volts of output. This announcement comes on the heels of the launch of the entirely rebuilt Blink Network, which was redesigned with market-leading architecture and responsiveness to provide more than 99% uptime and over-the-air firmware updates to the charging station which connects either with 4G LTE cellular or WiFi connection. This innovative DCFC solution offers multiple mounting options to fit any desired location and comes with a 16-foot-long charging cable with a CCS1 connector.

MQ 200

The new MQ 200 provides a significant boost to the electrification of fleet vehicles and makes charging more accessible for EV drivers living in multifamily buildings. Now available for purchase, this advanced charger is designed for fleets and multifamily locations with a fast 50-amp output and effortless user experience. With a focus on efficiency and intelligent scalability, the MQ 200 offers 4G and WiFi connections, Smart Grid technology for direct communication to local utilities, local load management for two or more chargers to share power from a single circuit, and Plug & Charge (ISO 15118) functionality which allows any vehicle with this capacity to start a charger instantly after plugging in.

Paired with the Blink Fleet Portal, a robust new management tool for maximum visibility and real-time control, this unit is the perfect EV charging solution for large-scale charger deployments.

HQ 200

The recently announced Blink HQ 200 , is an all-new next generation home charger and now available for purchase. With more than 80 percent of EV drivers expected to charge at home, Blink’s Level 2 HQ 200 is the perfect home charging solution for a new generation of EV drivers. A smart product, the HQ 200 is equipped with intelligent and intuitive Wi-Fi options, providing remote operation and monitoring capabilities as well as the ability to communicate with smart home devices like Alexa, Google Home and Apple Siri. The HQ 200 features a sleek design, output of up to 50 amps and easy installation for both indoor and outdoor locations, all at a competitive price point.

The new home charger also features energy management technology, such as the ability to schedule charging hours, allowing customers to take full advantage of off-peak electricity rates and maximize the efficiency, affordability, and convenience of every charge. Similarly, the easy- to-install charger features smart load sharing technology, enabling users to charge multiple EVs on a single circuit.

The HQ 200 intelligent home charger is available for sale now at BlinkCharging.com. Attendees to the auto show can also register to win an HQ 200 during the event.

Also, on display at the Blink exhibit is the Lordstown Endurance, an all-electric pickup for commercial fleets with smart design that optimizes critical capabilities such as traction and maneuverability, safety and trailering. The vehicle, on loan from Lordstown Motors is in the running for the 2023 North American Truck of the Year award.

Blink is the only complete, end-to-end global EV charging provider, delivering advanced technology solutions for all EV customers, including consumers, fleets, businesses, retailers, developers, and municipalities. Blink’s unique owner-operator model provides customers and partners with industry-leading charging stations for every location and a 360-degree solution they can rely on in a rapidly evolving market. Offering the most flexibility in the industry, Blink’s personalized and strategic business models also achieve customer goals whether partners want to own, partner with, or host their charging infrastructure.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 59,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including our estimate of U.S. charger production and those described in Blink Charging’s Q3 2022 Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

