BLINK CHARGING CO.

BLINK CHARGING CO.

(BLNK)
  Report
News 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blink Charging : Thinking about buying stock in Tenax Therapeutics, Boxlight Corp, Blink Charging, Pacific Ethanol, or AcelRx Pharmaceuticals?

09/22/2020 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for TENX, BOXL, BLNK, PEIX, and ACRX.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-tenax-therapeutics-boxlight-corp-blink-charging-pacific-ethanol-or-acelrx-pharmaceuticals-301135794.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2020
